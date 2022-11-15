Carmelo and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship at 15

The son of Carmelo and La La Anthony is one step closer to playing college basketball. Kiyan Anthony, 15, recently went to Twitter to announce he received a scholarship offer to play basketball at Syracuse, which is his father's alma mater. La La went to Instagram to celebrate the big moment for her son.

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off," La La wrote. "You are my son, my best friend, & my hero [Kiyan Athony]…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you [Sryacuse] I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!" Kiyan currently plays basketball at Christ the King High School in Queens, New York. The 6'5'' sophomore is set to graduate in 2025 and is let's as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

While appearing on the Tamron Hall Show last year, La La talked about raising her son while living under the public eye. "He just got an Instagram probably like a month ago, and he asked me every day for the last like two or three years," La La said, per PEOPLE. And I was so worried and so against it. I finally caved in about a month ago, and so far it's been good. We've had no issues." La La added that Kiyan is a "great kid who's super responsible, which makes my life a lot easier."

"As long as I prioritize him first, which he'll always be first over anything I'm doing, then kind of everything else falls into place after that," she stated. "But Kiyan comes before any job or anything at all times, and everyone I work with or anyone who's a part of what I'm doing knows that."

Carmelo Anthony, 38 shared the big news on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just the beginning." He played at Syracuse for one season (2002-2003) and led the team to a national championship. He went on to play in the NBA for 19 years and was selected to the All-Star team 10 times. Anthony was also named to the All-NBA Team six times and is a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.