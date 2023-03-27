Everything Coming to Peacock in April 2023
April is showering Peacock's streaming library with tons of new titles. The NBCUniversal streaming service has rounded off the month of March by unveiling its complete April 2023 content list, which includes dozens of films and series, including some highly-anticipated Peacock originals.
Arriving next month on Peacock will be plenty of fan-favorite films, with everything from 8 Mile to Dirty Dancing to The Karate Kid set to drop on April 1. Later in the month, Peacock will debut the new Peacock original series Mrs. Davis. From Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, the series, about an epic battle about the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence versus a nun named Simone, stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, and Andy McQueen. April will also bring with it Amy Poehler's new series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, a new series that gives people the opportunity to organize their homes and lives before it's too late with the help of three dynamic Swedes. Meanwhile, as it leaves Netflix, New Girl, the Zooey Deschanel-starring sitcom that aired on Fox from 2011 to 2018, will move to Peacock.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2023 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
April 1 - April 5
April 1
8 Mile, 2002
Baby Mama, 2008
Billy Madison, 1995
Blue Valentine, 2011*
The Boy Next Door, 2015*
Bridesmaids, 2011
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Bulletproof, 1996
The Change-Up, 2011
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Dirty Dancing, 1987*
Doom, 2005
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017*
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018*
The Fighting Temptations, 2003*
For Love of the Game, 1999
Gandhi, 1982
Gangs of New York, 2003
Ghost Rider, 2007*
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012*
Half Baked, 1998*
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
The Help, 2011
How High, 2001*
Jumanji, 1995
The Karate Kid, 2010*
Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005
Mercury Rising, 1998
Moneyball, 2011
Oblivion, 2013
Penguins of Madagascar, 2014
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016*
Ride Along 2, 2016*
Snatch, 2000*
Spy Game, 2001
Waist Deep, 2006*
Wanted, 2008
The Waterboy, 1998
Waterworld, 1995
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Augusta National Women's Amateur – Final Round
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Florida Derby
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men's Competition*
IndyCar – Texas – Practice & Qualifying*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 3
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Fulham*
Premier League – Brighton v. Brentford*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Man City v. Liverpool*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Wolves*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
World Synchronized Skating Championships – Free Skate*
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (English & Spanish)*
WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 (English & Spanish)*
April 2
Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong*
IndyCar – Texas Race
Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)+
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Final Round
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Final Round
Premier League – Newcastle v. Man United
Premier League – West Ham v. Southampton
WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 (English & Spanish)*
April 3
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
The Culture Is: AAPI Women, New Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Love Island: Spain, Season 2*
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Everton v. Tottenham
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
April 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Cold Justice, Season 6, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 5
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Man United v. Brentford*
Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 6 - April 10
April 6
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 7
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Live from the Masters
Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 8
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Horse Racing – Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Necaxa
Live From The Masters
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest*
Premier League – Brentford v. Newcastle*
Premier League – Fulham v. West Ham*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leicester City v. Bournemouth*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton*
Premier League – Wolves v. Chelsea
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Glendale, AZ*
USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (Spanish)*
April 9
Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore*
Laureus Sports Awards
Live From The Masters
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
Premier League – Southampton v. Man City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)*
The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark)+
April 10
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Chasing Gold, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 1
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 11 - April 15
April 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Marry Me, 2022*
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 2
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (English & Spanish)*
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 12
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 1
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Final Round
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 13
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 2
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 1
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 1*
April 14
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying – Long Beach*
IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Sale Sharks*
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby*
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Pairs Freestyle & Women's Freestyle – Day 2*
April 15
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Race – Long Beach
IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Final Round
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 3
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Newcastle
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*
Premier League – Everton v. Fulham*
Premier League – Wolves v. Brentford*
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man United
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons*
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Saracens*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Atlanta, GA
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 3*
April 16 - April 20
April 16
Fist Fight, 2017*
IndyCar – Long Beach – Race
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Final Round
Premier League – Man City v. Leicester City
Premier League – West Ham v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter Chiefs*
USFL – Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers
The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark)+
April 17
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Flor Salvaje, Season 1
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Girl, Seasons 1-7
Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Liverpool
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 18
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Le Fleche Wallonne Cycling
Le Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017*
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
USA v. Mexico – Men's Soccer Match (Spanish)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 20
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)*
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 1
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 21 - April 25
April 21
The 355, 2022*
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 2
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 2
Premier League – Arsenal v. Southampton
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 22
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 3
Liga Soccer – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game*
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Third Round
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. West Ham*
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa*
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Everton*
Premier League – Fulham v. Leeds United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Wolves*
Premier League – Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Man United v. Chelsea
Super Motocross – Race Day Live – East Rutherford, NJ*
USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers
April 23
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)+
PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round
Premier League – Brighton v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
April 24
Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 25
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Fulham*
Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*
Premier League – Southampton v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Wolves v. Crystal Palace*
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
April 26 - April 30
April 26
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford*
Premier League – Man City v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brighton*
Premier League – West Ham v. Liverpool*
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 27
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, 2023 (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 1
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle
Premier League – Tottenham v. Man United*
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 28
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 2
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – First Round
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 2
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 29
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Mazatlan
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 3
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leeds United
Premier League – Brentford v. Nottingham Forest*
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. West Ham
Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Nashville, TN
April 30
Hearts in the Game, 2023 (Hallmark)+
IndyCar – Barber – Race
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Final Round
MLB Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins*
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Final Round
Premier League – Fulham v. Man City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham (English & Spanish)
Premier League – Man United v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Newcastle v. Southampton
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars