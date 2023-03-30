Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2023
April is bringing more than just spring showers – the new month is also bringing hundreds of new titles to streaming services. As the final titles of March continue to be added, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are preparing to bulk up their libraries with new titles arriving in April 2023.
While April will be a month of new beginnings at Netflix, the streamer set to drop new seasons of Indian Matchmaking and Sweet Tooth alongside the debut of Netflix and A24's new series Beef, it will also be a month marked with closures. Next month, the streamer is set to drop the final seasons of Workin' Moms, ending with Season 7, and Firefly Lane, which will air the second half of its second and final season. Over at HBO Max, both Barry and Titans will air their final seasons, while David E. Kelly's new miniseries Love & Death, about Candy Montgomery, the housewife who was accused of murdering her friend in Texas, is set to debut. Disney+ will treat subscribers to the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, with fellow Star Wars title Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures set to debut alongside Jeremy Renner's new four-part series Rennervations. On Hulu, the Kathryn Hahn-starring series Tiny Beautiful Things is set to premiere along with the streamer's adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin novel Saint X.
April 1
NETFLIX
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson's War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys Season 1
Hoarders Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Weathering
Zombieland
HBO MAX
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
The Brother's Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
Enter the Warrior's Gate, 2016 (HBO)
Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007 (HBO)
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Monos, 2019 (HBO)
Mud, 2013 (HBO)
Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Push, 2009 (HBO)
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Smokin' Aces, 2006 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
Walker: Independence, 2023
The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
American Gigolo (1980)
At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003)
Face/Off (1997)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
Jigsaw (2017)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Keeping the Faith (2000)
Liar Liar (1997)
Life of Pi (2012)
Lifeguard (1976)
Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)
Max Payne (2008)
McLintock (1963)
Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
Morning Glory (2010)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
Ong Bak (2005)
Philomena (2013)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
Ray (2004)
School Ties (1992)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Speed (1994)
Staying Alive (1983)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Terminator Genisys (2015)
The Aviator (2004)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Descendants (2011)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Medallion (2003)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
The Young Messiah (2016)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)
Titanic (1997)
To the Wonder (2012)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
We're No Angels (1989)
Whiplash (2014)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
HULU
Adam (2009)
American Psycho (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Bachelorette (2012)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blackthorn (2011)
Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Breakin' All The Rules(2004)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
The Brothers (2001)
CHiPS (2017)
Copycat (1995)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Date Night (2010)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
The Fan (1996)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Father Of The Bride (1991)
Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
The Forgotten (2004)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Haywire (2012)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Joe Somebody (2001)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Made In America (1993)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
Once (2007)
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Second Act (2018)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To The Wonder (2012)
We Own The Night (2007)
April 1
8 Mile, 2002
Baby Mama, 2008
Billy Madison, 1995
Blue Valentine, 2011
The Boy Next Door, 2015
Bridesmaids, 2011
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Bulletproof, 1996
The Change-Up, 2011
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Doom, 2005
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
The Fighting Temptations, 2003
For Love of the Game, 1999
Gandhi, 1982
Gangs of New York, 2003
Ghost Rider, 2007
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012
Half Baked, 1998
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
The Help, 2011
How High, 2001
Jumanji, 1995
The Karate Kid, 2010
Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005
Mercury Rising, 1998
Moneyball, 2011
Oblivion, 2013
Penguins of Madagascar, 2014
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016
Ride Along 2, 2016
Snatch, 2000
Spy Game, 2001
Waist Deep, 2006
Wanted, 2008
The Waterboy, 1998
Waterworld, 1995
Access Hollywood,Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Augusta National Women's Amateur – Final Round
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Florida Derby HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men's Competition
IndyCar – Texas – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos,Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 3
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++ PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Fulham* Premier League – Brighton v. Brentford
Premier League – Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leicester City* Premier League – Man City v. Liverpool
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Wolves
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
World Synchronized Skating Championships – Free Skate
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (English & Spanish)* WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 (English & Spanish)
April 2
NETFLIX
War Sailor Limited Series
DISNEY
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
PEACOCK
Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong
IndyCar – Texas Race
Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)
LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Final Round
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Final Round
Premier League – Newcastle v. Man United
Premier League – West Ham v. Southampton
WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 (English & Spanish)
April 3
NETFLIX
Magic Mixies Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter Season 1
HBO MAX
Royal Crackers, Season 1
HULU
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Two-Part Documentary Premiere)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
The Culture Is: AAPI Women, New Episode (MSNBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Love Island: Spain, Season 2
Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Everton v. Tottenham
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
April 4
NETFLIX
My Name Is Mo'Nique
The Signing
HBO MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
PRIME VIDEO
Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)
Bros (2022)
HULU
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Cold Justice, Season 6, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton
Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool
Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 5
NETFLIX
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now
DISNEY
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
The Crossover - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Journey to the Center of the Earth - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 22
APPLE TV+
Schmigadoon! Season 2
HULU
The Good Mothers (Complete Limited Series)
The Pope: Answers (Special Premiere)
Reginald the Vampire (Complete Season 1)
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Man United v. Brentford
Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 6
NETFLIX
Beef
The Last Stand
HBO MAX
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters, Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)
HULU
DAVE (Season 3 Premiere)
The Last Stand (2013)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From The Masters
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 7
NETFLIX
Chupa
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic
HBO MAX
Kung Fu, Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
Gangs of Lagos (2023)
HULU
Tiny Beautiful Things (Complete Limited Series)
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla (Premiere)
Beast of Burden (2018)
The Honeymoon (2022)
Medieval (2022)
Mr. Right (2015)
The Program (2015)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Live from the Masters
Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 8
NETFLIX
Hunger
HULU
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Horse Racing – Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Necaxa
Live From The Masters
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Brentford v. Newcastle
Premier League – Fulham v. West Ham
Premier League – Leeds United v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leicester City v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
Premier League – Wolves v. Chelsea
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Glendale, AZ
USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (Spanish)
April 9
HBO MAX
Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
DISNEY
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
HULU
War with Grandpa (2020)
PEACOCK
Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore
Laureus Sports Awards
Live From The Masters
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
Premier League – Southampton v. Man City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)
The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 10
NETFLIX
CoComelon Season 8
HULU
The Weekend (2019)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)
Chasing Gold, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 1
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 11
NETFLIX
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman
HBO MAX
U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
Highlights: U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
The Last Ship, 2014
PRIME VIDEO
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
HULU
Am I Being Unreasonable? (Complete Season 1)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Marry Me, 2022
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 2
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (English & Spanish)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 12
NETFLIX
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law Season 2
DISNEY
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)
Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
It's All Right! - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 23
PRIME VIDEO
Alter Ego (2022)
Big Bad Wolves (2014)
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
Kill Me Three Times (2015)
Life Itself (2014)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)
Whose Streets? (2017)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)
HULU
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Special Premiere)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 1
NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Final Round
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 13
NETFLIX
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2
Florida Man Season 1
Obsession
HBO MAX
Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
HULU
Single Drunk Female (Complete Season 2)
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 2
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 1
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 1
April 14
NETFLIX
Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die
HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Clone High, 2002
DISNEY
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
APPLE TV+
The Last Thing He Told Me
Jane
PRIME VIDEO
Greek Salad (2023)
HULU
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying – Long Beach
IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Pairs Freestyle & Women's Freestyle – Day 2
April 15
NETFLIX
Doctor Cha
Time Trap
HULU
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Race – Long Beach
IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Final Round
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 3
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Newcastle
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton
Premier League – Everton v. Fulham
Premier League – Wolves v. Brentford
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Tottenham v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man United
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Saracens
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Atlanta, GA
World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 3
April 16
NETFLIX
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2
HBO MAX
100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Fist Fight, 2017
IndyCar – Long Beach – Race
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Final Round
Premier League – Man City v. Leicester City
Premier League – West Ham v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter Chiefs
USFL – Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers
The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark)
April 17
NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy Season 2
HBO MAX
Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
New Girl (Complete Series)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Flor Salvaje, Season 1
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Girl, Seasons 1-7
Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Liverpool
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 18
NETFLIX
Better Call Saul Season 6
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
HBO MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
HULU
The Quake (2018)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
NETFLIX
Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
HBO MAX
U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
DISNEY
Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24
PRIME VIDEO
Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)
Demon Warriors (2007)
Happy Happy (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Magic Trip (2011)
Playback (2012)
Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
HULU
Algiers, America (Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Le Fleche Wallonne Cycling
Le Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
The Lego Batman Movie, 2017
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
USA v. Mexico – Men's Soccer Match (Spanish)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 20
NETFLIX
The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
HBO MAX
Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 1
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 21
NETFLIX
A Tourist's Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking Season 3
One More Time
Rough Diamonds
HBO MAX
Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
APPLE TV+
Ghosted
PRIME VIDEO
Dead Ringers (2023)
Judy Blume Forever (2023)
HULU
Poker Face (2022)
PEACOCK
The 355, 2022
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 2
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 2
Premier League – Arsenal v. Southampton
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 22
NETFLIX
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4
DISNEY+
Secrets of the Elephants
HULU
Dear Mama (Two-Episode Series Premiere) FX
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 3
Liga Soccer – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Third Round
PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. West Ham
Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Everton
Premier League – Fulham v. Leeds United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Wolves
Premier League – Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Man United v. Chelsea
Super Motocross – Race Day Live – East Rutherford, NJ
USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers
April 23
HBO MAX
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling
LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)
PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round
Premier League – Brighton v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
April 24
PEACOCK
Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 25
NETFLIX
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Fulham
Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Wolves v. Crystal Palace
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
NETFLIX
The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin' Moms Season 7
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)
Going Fur Gold (S1)
Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)
Matildas: The World at Our Feet - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Crazy Love (2007)
Syrup (2013)
HULU
Saint X (Three-Episode Series Premiere)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
Premier League – Man City v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brighton
Premier League – West Ham v. Liverpool
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 27
NETFLIX
Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog Season 3
Sweet Tooth Season 2
HBO MAX
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
HULU
There There (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter Love, 2023 (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 1
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle
Premier League – Tottenham v. Man United
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 28
NETFLIX
AKA
InuYasha Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
HBO MAX
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere
DISNEY+
Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Afterparty Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
Citadel (2023)
HULU
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 2
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – First Round
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 2
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
April 29
HBO MAX
Moonage Daydream, 2022
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Mazatlan
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 3
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leeds United
Premier League – Brentford v. Nottingham Forest
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. West Ham
Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Nashville, TN
April 30
HULU
Black Nativity (2013)
PEACOCK
Hearts in the Game, 2023 (Hallmark)
IndyCar – Barber – Race
LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Final Round
MLB Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)
PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Final Round
Premier League – Fulham v. Man City
Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham (English & Spanish)
Premier League – Man United v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Newcastle v. Southampton
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars