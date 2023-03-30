Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2023

April is bringing more than just spring showers – the new month is also bringing hundreds of new titles to streaming services. As the final titles of March continue to be added, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are preparing to bulk up their libraries with new titles arriving in April 2023. While April will be a month of new beginnings at Netflix, the streamer set to drop new seasons of Indian Matchmaking and Sweet Tooth alongside the debut of Netflix and A24's new series Beef, it will also be a month marked with closures. Next month, the streamer is set to drop the final seasons of Workin' Moms, ending with Season 7, and Firefly Lane, which will air the second half of its second and final season. Over at HBO Max, both Barry and Titans will air their final seasons, while David E. Kelly's new miniseries Love & Death, about Candy Montgomery, the housewife who was accused of murdering her friend in Texas, is set to debut. Disney+ will treat subscribers to the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian, with fellow Star Wars title Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures set to debut alongside Jeremy Renner's new four-part series Rennervations. On Hulu, the Kathryn Hahn-starring series Tiny Beautiful Things is set to premiere along with the streamer's adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin novel Saint X. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Amazon Prime here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a Netflix Free Section. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in April 2023.

April 1 NETFLIX

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys Season 1

Hoarders Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Weathering

Zombieland HBO MAX

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother's Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior's Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin' Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li's Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We're No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) HULU

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995) Breakin' All The Rules(2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007) April 1

8 Mile, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Madison, 1995

Blue Valentine, 2011

The Boy Next Door, 2015

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Bulletproof, 1996

The Change-Up, 2011

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Doom, 2005

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

The Fighting Temptations, 2003

For Love of the Game, 1999

Gandhi, 1982

Gangs of New York, 2003

Ghost Rider, 2007

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012

Half Baked, 1998

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Help, 2011

How High, 2001

Jumanji, 1995

The Karate Kid, 2010

Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005

Mercury Rising, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

Oblivion, 2013

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016

Ride Along 2, 2016

Snatch, 2000

Spy Game, 2001

Waist Deep, 2006

Wanted, 2008

The Waterboy, 1998

Waterworld, 1995 Access Hollywood,Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Augusta National Women's Amateur – Final Round

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Florida Derby HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men's Competition

IndyCar – Texas – Practice & Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) La Casa de los Famosos,Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 3

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++ PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Fulham* Premier League – Brighton v. Brentford

Premier League – Chelsea v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leicester City* Premier League – Man City v. Liverpool

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Wolves

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC) World Synchronized Skating Championships – Free Skate

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (English & Spanish)* WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 (English & Spanish) prevnext

April 2 NETFLIX

War Sailor Limited Series DISNEY

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee PEACOCK

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong

IndyCar – Texas Race

Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Final Round

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man United

Premier League – West Ham v. Southampton

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 (English & Spanish) prevnext

April 3 NETFLIX

Magic Mixies Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter Season 1 HBO MAX

Royal Crackers, Season 1 HULU

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Two-Part Documentary Premiere) PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Culture Is: AAPI Women, New Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Love Island: Spain, Season 2

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Everton v. Tottenham

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) prevnext

April 4 NETFLIX

My Name Is Mo'Nique

The Signing HBO MAX

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E PRIME VIDEO

Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

Bros (2022) HULU

Escape From Planet Earth (2013) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Cold Justice, Season 6, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool

Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 5 NETFLIX

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now DISNEY

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 22 APPLE TV+

Schmigadoon! Season 2 HULU

The Good Mothers (Complete Limited Series)

The Pope: Answers (Special Premiere)

Reginald the Vampire (Complete Season 1)

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Man United v. Brentford

Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 6 NETFLIX

Beef

The Last Stand HBO MAX

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1 PRIME VIDEO

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023) HULU

DAVE (Season 3 Premiere)

The Last Stand (2013) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 7 NETFLIX

Chupa

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic HBO MAX

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

Gangs of Lagos (2023) HULU

Tiny Beautiful Things (Complete Limited Series)

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla (Premiere)

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live from the Masters

Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 8 NETFLIX

Hunger HULU

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Horse Racing – Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Necaxa

Live From The Masters

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Brentford v. Newcastle

Premier League – Fulham v. West Ham

Premier League – Leeds United v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leicester City v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton

Premier League – Wolves v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Glendale, AZ

USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (Spanish) prevnext

April 9 HBO MAX

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1 DISNEY

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode) HULU

War with Grandpa (2020) PEACOCK

Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore

Laureus Sports Awards

Live From The Masters

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

Premier League – Southampton v. Man City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)

The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark) prevnext

April 10 NETFLIX

CoComelon Season 8 HULU

The Weekend (2019) PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)

Chasing Gold, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 1

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 11 NETFLIX

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman HBO MAX

U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women's Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014 PRIME VIDEO

Ticket to Paradise (2022) HULU

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Complete Season 1) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Marry Me, 2022

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 2

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

USA vs. Ireland – Women's Soccer Match (English & Spanish)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 12 NETFLIX

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law Season 2 DISNEY

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

It's All Right! - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 23 PRIME VIDEO

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5) HULU

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Special Premiere) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 1

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Final Round

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 13 NETFLIX

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2

Florida Man Season 1

Obsession HBO MAX

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere HULU

Single Drunk Female (Complete Season 2)

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 1

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 1 prevnext

April 14 NETFLIX

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002 DISNEY

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit APPLE TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jane PRIME VIDEO

Greek Salad (2023) HULU

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying – Long Beach

IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Pairs Freestyle & Women's Freestyle – Day 2 prevnext

April 15 NETFLIX

Doctor Cha

Time Trap HULU

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Race – Long Beach

IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice & Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 3

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton

Premier League – Everton v. Fulham

Premier League – Wolves v. Brentford

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Tottenham v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man United

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Saracens

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Atlanta, GA

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 3 prevnext

April 16 NETFLIX

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 HBO MAX

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

Fist Fight, 2017

IndyCar – Long Beach – Race

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Final Round

Premier League – Man City v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter Chiefs

USFL – Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark) prevnext

April 17 NETFLIX

Oggy Oggy Season 2 HBO MAX

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere HULU

New Girl (Complete Series) PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Flor Salvaje, Season 1

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Girl, Seasons 1-7

Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Liverpool

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 18 NETFLIX

Better Call Saul Season 6

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date HBO MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D HULU

The Quake (2018) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

April 19 NETFLIX

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always HBO MAX

U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico DISNEY

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Finale – Chapter 24 PRIME VIDEO

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010) HULU

Algiers, America (Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Le Fleche Wallonne Cycling

Le Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey , Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

USA v. Mexico – Men's Soccer Match (Spanish)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 20 NETFLIX

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites HBO MAX

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere HULU

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 1

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 21 NETFLIX

A Tourist's Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

One More Time

Rough Diamonds HBO MAX

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3 APPLE TV+

Ghosted PRIME VIDEO

Dead Ringers (2023)

Judy Blume Forever (2023) HULU

Poker Face (2022) PEACOCK

The 355, 2022

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 2

Premier League – Arsenal v. Southampton

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 22 NETFLIX

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4 DISNEY+

Secrets of the Elephants HULU

Dear Mama (Two-Episode Series Premiere) FX PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 3

Liga Soccer – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Third Round

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. West Ham

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Everton

Premier League – Fulham v. Leeds United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Wolves

Premier League – Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Man United v. Chelsea

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – East Rutherford, NJ

USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers prevnext

April 23 HBO MAX

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)

PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round

Premier League – Brighton v. Man City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham

USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers prevnext

April 24 PEACOCK

Autopsy: The Last Hours of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 25 NETFLIX

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Fulham

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Wolves v. Crystal Palace

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

April 26 NETFLIX

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin' Moms Season 7 DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet - Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013) HULU

Saint X (Three-Episode Series Premiere) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford

Premier League – Man City v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brighton

Premier League – West Ham v. Liverpool

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 27 NETFLIX

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog Season 3

Sweet Tooth Season 2 HBO MAX

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere HULU

There There (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter Love, 2023 (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 1

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle

Premier League – Tottenham v. Man United

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 28 NETFLIX

AKA

InuYasha Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch HBO MAX

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere DISNEY+

Peter Pan & Wendy – Premiere APPLE TV+

The Afterparty Season 2 PRIME VIDEO

Citadel (2023) HULU

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022) PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 2

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – First Round

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 2

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

April 29 HBO MAX

Moonage Daydream, 2022 PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Mazatlan

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. West Ham

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Nashville, TN prevnext