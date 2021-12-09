‘Lucifer’ and Tom Ellis Snubbed at Another Major Awards Show After Final Season’s Release

Lucifer star Tom Ellis may have captivated audiences throughout all six seasons of the Fox-turned-Netflix show, but his critically-acclaimed performance as Lucifer Morningstar apparently wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination for one awards show. On Monday, the nominees for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards were announced, with Ellis notably snubbed from the best acting category. In fact, Lucifer received no nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were packed with love for shows including Succession, Evil, and Mare of Easttown, which led in nominations.

Set to take place on Jan. 9 live from the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized a number of series and actors for their work throughout the past year. However, while he has been critically hailed throughout his time on Lucifer, he did not pick up a nomination in the Actor in a Drama Series category. Instead, Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, NBC), Mike Colter (Evil, Paramount+), Brian Cox (Succession, HBO), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game, Netflix), Billy Porter (Pose, FX), and Jeremy Strong (Succession, HBO) were nominated. Ellis was not alone in not receiving a nomination, as none of his co-stars were nominated in the other acting categories. Lucifer also did not receive any love in the Best Drama Series category.

The snub came as a surprise and upset to many fans, who watched Ellis over the course of seven years and six seasons steal the scenes and captive audiences as Lucifer, the devil himself, on the series. His leading performance helped carry, and eventually save, the show, which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar. While the series initially premiered on Fox back in 2014, the network canceled the show after just three seasons. Netflix eventually picked up the series and gave fans two additional seasons before announcing Lucifer would end after Season 5. The streamer later reversed that decision and premiered a sixth and final season this year.

With Ellis leading the show, Lucifer not only became a critically acclaimed series with an 88% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but also became one of the most-popular titles on Netflix. Following its Season 6 release, Lucifer ranked as the streamer’s No. 1 most-popular title for weeks, and Nielsen streaming data revealed that Lucifer was watched for 1.6 billion minutes between May 24 and 30. From May 31 to June 6, the show received over 1.83 billion viewing minutes.

All episodes of Lucifer – including those that originally aired on FOX – are streaming on Netflix. TV viewers can tune into the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, Dec. 9.