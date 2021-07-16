'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Receives Major Award Nomination for Season 5 Performance

✖

Tom Ellis has something to celebrate! The actor, who has starred as Lucifer Morningstar across Lucifer's full five-seasons, first on Fox and now on Netflix, recently received an awards nomination for the Hollywood Critics Association's inaugural HCA TV Awards. Set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Avalon Hollywood, the ceremony meant to recognize the best in broadcast/cable television and streaming media.

The nominees for the first Annual HCA TV Awards were announced Thursday, July 8 via live stream by Mckenna Grace and Brooklynn Prince. While Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso led with a total of eight nominations, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale following just behind with seven, Lucifer also received some love. Ellis was recognized in the Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy category for his Season 5 work. He is nominated in the category alongside Ed Helms (Rutherford Falls, Peacock), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Apple TV+), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method, Netflix), and Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest, Apple TV+). Ellis was the only Lucifer nod on the full list of nominees, with the series just missing out on a nomination in the Best Streaming Series, Comedy, which includes Cobra Kai (Netflix), Girls5Eva (Peacock), Hacks (HBO Max), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), and The Flight Attendant (HBO Max).

Ellis' nomination came just days before he received a notable snub for another awards ceremony. On Tuesday, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones unveiled the full list of 73rd Emmy Awards nominees. While many believed Ellis should be recognized for his work in Season 5, which aired during the 2021 Emmys eligibility period, Ellis' name was not included in any of the categories for Lead Actor. In fact, none of the Lucifer cast members received nods for this year's Emmys, and the show itself only received a single nomination, its first Emmys nod, in the Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming category. The show is up against Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square, Genius: Aretha, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which received two nods in the category for the episodes for the routines "Black Man In A White World/Tightrope" and "Hello Dolly / Starships / Let’s Get Loud." Lucifer is nominated for its "Another One Bites The Dust," "Hell," and "Bad To The Bone" routines, with the Netflix series' fifth season having included its first musical episode.

Although Season 5 was initially set to be the last, Lucifer is slated to return for a sixth and final season on Netflix. This means that the show and its cast will have a final chance at scoring some Emmys fame. The 10-episode sixth season does not yet have a premiere date, though the final batch of episodes is currently in post-production.