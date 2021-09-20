‘Lucifer’ Stays Strong on Netflix Chart as Season 6 Drops

More than a week after Lucifer Season 6 arrived on Netflix, the fantasy series is still dominating the streaming charts. The 10-episode final season of the Fox-turned-Netflix series officially arrived on Friday, Sept. 10, just months after the May release of Season 5, Part 2. As the show wrapped up, the crowds of fans tuned in to say goodbye to their favorite characters helped Lucifer maintain its spot high on the Top 10 streaming list for another week.

Although Lucifer‘s position on the streaming charts has faltered just the slightest – it debuted in the No. 2 overall spot behind Kate and then moved down to the No. 3 spot – it still ranks in the coveted Top 5 positions on Netflix. As of this posting, Lucifer is the No. 4 series on the platform and the No. 5 title overall, falling just behind Clickbait, Safe House, Squid Game and Sex Education, which claimed the No. 1 spot following its Season 3 debut on Friday, Sept. 17. Season 6 is earning more than just love on Netflix, though. While the show as a whole has an 88% Tomatometer score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 6 has grabbed an 81% approval rating from the audience and an impressive 100% Tomatometer rating from critics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s success in the wake of the final season’s debut isn’t much of a surprise. Lucifer has consistently ranked on Netflix’s Top 10 lists, and it’s pulled in some massive streaming numbers. Previous Nielsen streaming data revealed that Lucifer was watched for 1.6 billion minutes between May 24 and 30. From May 31 to June 6, the show received over 1.83 billion viewing minutes. These numbers helped Lucifer outperform the likes of fellow streaming series like Netflix’s Sweet Tooth and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Lucifer‘s success likely factored into Netflix’s decision to greenlight a sixth season. The streamer picked the series up in 2018 following its cancellation at Fox, which sparked fan outcry and petitions for its revival. After debuting Season 4, its first on Netflix, the streamer announced Season 5 would be the last, though Netflix ultimately reversed that decision and handed Lucifer a Season 6 order.

While Season 6 may have been the final season, it hasn’t stopped fans from keeping their fingers crossed for an expansion of the Lucifer universe, whether that be by way of an additional season or a movie. However, series stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German told Entertainment Tonight that “for now this is the end of the show as we know it,” with Ellis adding, “I think that never say never is always something I say… the notion of maybe doing a little Lucifer movie one day, I’m not against that idea, but I think the show as we know it and the show that we fell in love with, that has run its course for sure.”