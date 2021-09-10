‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Showrunners Break Down Emotional Netflix Series Finale

This post contains spoilers for the series finale of Lucifer on Netflix and will discuss major plot points from the end of the series. The dramatic fantasy series Lucifer came to an end this week after finding new life on Netflix, and fans of the series were thrilled at the happy endings that their favorite characters got. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is happily helping souls in Hell find peace so they can also go to Heaven, Chloe (Lauren German) lives out her life on earth with their daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) before joining Lucifer in Hell for eternity — in a good way! Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) get married, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) becomes God, and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) reunites with Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) in Heaven.

While some shows opt for darkness at the end of things, Lucifer really leaned into happy endings for all. Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke to Entertainment Tonight about where the characters ended up, particularly Chloe in Hell with Lucifer. “I would argue Lucifer is home for her and vice versa,” Henderson said. “Lucifer’s home,” Modrovich agreed. “I love what you said though about Hell is Heaven for her because it is ’cause that’s where Lucifer is. I just think it’s a great way to put it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll walk through the thinking,” Henderson continued. “One of the things was we know Chloe has gone to Heaven. We know that she is this wonderful soul and this great person. And so, I mean, one, we wanted people to wonder, oh my gosh, her Chloe lives for every meal together. And two, we wanted them to feel, oh, her home is with him and he’s been waiting for her, so that Hell becomes a home for him as well.”

In a separate Entertainment Tonight interview, Ellis addressed Lucifer’s ending, working as a therapist in Hell. “I loved it, I did,” Ellis said. “I mean, I thought that it’s interesting… It’s bittersweet, I love using that word bittersweet. I loved it because what I was desperate to happen was one, we address the fact that Lucifer and Chloe are not cut from the same cloth in that he’s immortal and she’s mortal. So if you have this love story now on Earth, how is that going to manifest itself? It just ends at a certain point. So I was like, “What do our characters know for sure and what does Chloe have the luxury of knowing for sure?” That there is an afterlife, that there is hope there, that there is all these things and we’re in control of that.”

“But she needs to live her life out on Earth,” Ellis continued. “I’ve realized what my calling is and we have a trust in each other that we are going to spend the rest of our lives together at the right time. And I thought that it was a much more bittersweet, I’m going to say it again, but it was a much more satisfying ending for me than they just end up together… Them addressing what they need to address and having learned a few things along the way and then our very last thing is them together and we leave them together in eternity. That’s exactly what everyone wants. And I think we hopefully achieved that.”