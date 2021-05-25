'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2's Main Plot Revealed in Trailer

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 on Netflix nears, and fans now know what exactly they can expect in the second half of the season. In the trailer for the new episodes, Netflix outlined the core struggles of our cast of characters, including Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Continue on to learn the core plotline of the next few Lucifer episodes, which will drop on Friday.

The first half was centered around Lucifer's clash with his evil twin brother Michael (also played by Ellis). This issue will continue in Part 2 but with a significant new wrinkle. As fans saw at the very end of Part 1 (which concluded with Episode 8, "Spoiler Alert), God — played by Dennis Haysbert — arrived. He came just in time, too. Lucifer and Amenadiel were in a brutal battle with Maze and Michael. He broke up the fight and will attempt to make his family come together, based on the trailer.

This tees up Season 5, Part 2's main plot thread. God wants to spend time with his family, it seems, because he's retiring. He needs someone to take over the family business — you know, ruling over all life — before he can do this. As part of this process, he and Lucifer will try and hash out their issues.

"I think it's time that you and I worked on our relationship, so that I may have a relationship," Lucifer says in the trailer. God replies, "I cannot fix you, Lucifer."

From there, Lucifer declares that he, in fact, wants to become God. A strange move from the devil, especially since he's been distancing himself every chance he gets. However, it declares he "going to do things differently." So, it seems he's driven by the desire to reform the way God works.

However, Michael is also throwing his hat in the ring. According to Maze, he's "been gathering support from the others," meaning the other celestials. We see shots from a scene where numerous angels seem to be squaring off, meaning this clash could get deadly.

To see how this heavenly feud plays out, log in to Netflix starting at 3 a.m. ET on Friday. That time is when Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 will begin streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer as it continues through Season 6, the show's last.