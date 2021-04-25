'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 Release Date: What to Know

✖

In late March, Netflix officially some positive news about Lucifer's Season 5 Part 2 premiere. TV Line reported that the second half of Season 5 will premiere on May 28 on Netflix. This release date comes less than a year after the streaming service released the first half of Season 5, which they did in August 2020. Read on for everything we know about Season 5 Part 2 of Lucifer.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lucifer was forced to pause production for Season 5. However, they were later able to resume filming again. They finished filming the 16th episode of Season 5 in late September. While the first half of Season 5 premiered in August, there was much speculation about when the remaining episodes would launch on Netflix. Now, fans can rest assured that more Lucifer is coming their way soon, as the latter half of the season will drop on the streaming service on May 28.

Shortly after they wrapped filming Season 5, they went right into production for Season 6, which will be the last season for the series. It was previously announced in June 2020 that Season 6 would be Lucifer's last. The news came over a year after it was reported that Season 5 would be the last for the show. Although, Tom Ellis, who plays the titular Lucifer, signed a new deal for Season 6, meaning that the show would continue for an additional season. Fans will recall that Lucifer got a new life on Netflix after Fox canceled the show. Netflix picked up the show in June 2018 following a major campaign amongst fans to continue the series. At the time, Ellis said that the support that the show received following the cancellation news was "nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming."

As for what fans can expect from the second half of Season 5, D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel on Lucifer, told TV Line that the episodes would begin with a bang. Woodside, who also made his directorial debut on the series, said, “When God (played by Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow. We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”