'Lucifer' Season 5 Refresher: Massive Arrival Capped off First Half

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2's release date is Friday, and we thought we'd remind you about the midseason finale's huge arrival in the final seconds. The Netflix show, which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (that Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg created), will be back with eight more episodes, continuing the saga of the title character (Tom Ellis) and his love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). It will also see the war between Lucifer and his twin brother Michael (also Ellis) escalate to new heights. That's where this new celestial character comes into play, as fans who watched Season 5, Episode 8, "Spoiler Alert," know. Scroll through to catch up on what went down.

At the end of Lucifer Season 5, Part 1, Michael kidnapped Chloe. However, Lucifer deduced where she was being held (and abandoned zoo), and he, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) rescue her. Maze stays behind afterwards to confront Michael.

(Photo: Netflix)

Back at the police precinct, Lucifer and Chloe's romance finally reaches a new peak, with our devilish protagonist finally about to say "I love you." However, time suddenly freezes just as he starts to spit the words out. Lucifer storms out to confront his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), whom he assumes regained powers and stopped time. However, as they sort out what's happening and that Amenadiel had nothing to do with it, Michael arrives. Maze is by his side, fighting with him after he promised her a soul.

After one of the series' best fights, a booming voice says "That's enough." An overwhelming bright light fills the precinct, and all our celestial/satanic characters stop in their tracks. In shock, Lucifer looks to an emerging figure and says "Dad."

The figure then coming into view, and it's an older man, played by Dennis Haysbert. He says, "Children, you know I hate it when you fight." Based on this dialogue, it's obvious that Haysbert is playing a character fans have heard about but never seen: God.

(Photo: Netflix)

This arrival is massive for Lucifer, being as pretty much all the main plots of the show have been caused by how the main characters feel about their heavenly father and how his decisions have affected their lives. They often try to figure out what God wants from them or determine if he's manipulating them somehow. Now, they might actually get some answers.

To see how God's arrival shakes up Lucifer, log in to Netflix starting at 3 a.m. ET on Friday. That time is when Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 will begin streaming. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer as it continues through Season 6, the show's last.