'Lucifer' Season 5 Refresher: Amenadiel Received Earth-Shaking News About His Son

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is out in just a few days, and Amenadiel's big discovery about his son at the end of Part 1 will surely come into play. While the big takeaway from the end of Season 5, Episode 8 (titled "Spoiler Alert"), was the totally massive character arrival, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) got some big news just minutes beforehand. Scroll through for a reminder of what was going down with the angel and his family.

"Spoiler Alert" saw an unknown medical issue with Charlie, Amenadiel's son with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris). Being new parents, the couple was extremely worried and had the baby boy checked out. After talking with a physician, the pair learned that Charlie's fever had already subsided and he simply had a "run of the mill cold." While this was initially seen as "good news" by Amenadiel, his brother Michael (Lucifer's evil twin played by lead star Tom Ellis) arrives and points out that celestials can't get sick. Charlie is mortal, a fact that completely shakes the heavenly warrior.

Every since learning of Linda's pregnancy, Amenadiel grappled with how to raise his son, who he always thought would have celestial powers. He even considered raising him in the Silver City (a.k.a. heaven). This rocks Amenadiel, and it gets worse because Linda and Lucifer (Ellis) don't get the problem.

After learning of the news, the group is at the police station, and time stops (either due to Amenadiel's subconscious or outside meddling from God.) Charlie is among the frozen humans as the two main brother continue to move freely.

"Everyone but us celestials (is frozen)," Amenadiel says. "Do you understand what that means? It means Michael was right. Charlie is mortal." He adds, "All of this time I thought, I assumed he was like me, like us. But he's not. He's just like every other ordinary human child. He'll get sick again. He'll feel pain, grow old, suffer."

As Lucifer tries to snap his brother out of his spiral, Michael and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) interrupt and start a brawl. The fight is broken up by God (Dennis Haysbert), which is where the episode ends. Season 5, Part 2 will be surely be filled with family drama, and Amenadiel's processing of Charlie's mortality will surely be part of it.

To see all this play out, log in to Netflix starting at 3 a.m. ET on Friday. That time is when Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 will begin streaming. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer as it continues through Season 6, the show's last.