Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 24)

It’s the final weekend of September, and Netflix is ending the month in a big way. While the streamer has already added dozens of new titles to the streaming library this month — you can view the full September 2021 content list here — it is making sure it fits in a few more additions by month’s end. In fact, this weekend Netflix will be treating subscribers to seven new titles.

The new titles, all of which are Netflix originals, will begin arriving in the streaming library on Friday. They include Season 2 of Blood & Water, Netflix’s hit young adult original series, as well as a new documentary series taking viewers behind the bars of the Sacramento County Jail. Given that October is now just days away, Netflix will also be stocking a perfect title to add to all of those Halloween binge lists with Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, which will transport viewers to Crockett Island.

Netflix offers three subscription plans — the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost.

‘Blood & Water: Season 2’

Netflix’s young adult series Blood & Water is heading back to the streaming library for its second season this weekend! The series, which initially premiered to great success back in May 2020, follows a teen who transfers to an elite school when she suspects one of the students may be her sister who was abducted at birth. Season 2 will take viewers back to Parkhurst High for more twists and turns following the revelation of the DNA results. Blood & Water Season 2 is set to drop on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 24.

‘Jailbirds New Orleans’

More than a year after Netflix debuted its original series Jailbirds, the show is returning with a new edition on Friday. Season 1 saw the streamer taking viewers into the walls of the Sacramento County Jail, where both first-time and veteran women inmates tried to survive behind bars, fighting “the power and one another as they try to make the best of life — and love — on the inside.” Jailbirds New Orleans will focus on a group of incarcerated women serving time at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans.

‘Midnight Mass’

https://youtu.be/y-XIRcjf3l4

A year after the second installment of his Haunting anthology premiered, The Haunting of Bly Manor director Mike Flanagan is returning to Netflix with his latest title, Midnight Mass. Marking Flanagan’s fourth project for the streamer, the limited series stars actor Zach Gilford as Riley, a disgraced young man who returns to the small, isolated island community of Crockett Island. His return coincides with the arrival of Hamish Linklater’s Father Paul, a charismatic priest. Following Father Paul’s arrival, however, Crockett Island experiences strange and frightening events. Midnight Mass will be available for streaming on Friday.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 9/24/21:

Ganglands (Braqueurs) – NETFLIX SERIES

“When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.”

My Little Pony: A New Generation – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals – and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.”

The Starling – NETFLIX FILM

“A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden – and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.”

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“This documentary series examines the true story behind two of Sicily’s “Anti-Mafia” crusaders, who both wound up on trial for major crimes themselves.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

After a week where not a single title departed, Netflix is choosing to still keep most of its library intact this weekend. As the streamer stocks the list of fresh titles beginning on Friday, only a single title will be exiting the content catalogue this weekend, with the film The Grandmaster leaving on Sunday. Still, there are several days left in the month, so subscribers should brace themselves for a few more departures before October arrives.

Leaving 9/30/21:

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

What was added this week?

Avail. 9/20/21:

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21/21:

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 9/22/21:

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion – NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar – NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 9/23/21:

Je Suis Karl – NETFLIX FILM