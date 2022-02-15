Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 14)

A new week is here, and so is a new round of additions to the Netflix streaming library. This week, the streamer is going big, bringing subscribers a total of 20 new titles to binge, including a massive lineup of 19 original series and films. The new additions include several hotly anticipated titles that are sure to have subscribers pressing play.

Given that this week started with Valentine’s Day, it comes as little surprise that this week’s round of new additions is packed with a few loved-up titles. Among the more than a dozen new additions is both new episodes of Love Is Blind Japan and the premiere of Love Is Blind Season 2, the streamer’s hit original reality series testing the theory that love truly is blind. It isn’t all lovey-dovey, though, because this week also brings with it the debut of Netflix’s highly-anticipated The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, which is set to hit the streaming library on Friday alongside the return of the Steve Carell-starring workplace comedy Space Force.

‘Love is Blind Japan’

Following its debut last week, more episodes of Netflix’s reality series Love is Blind Japan arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The hit series follows singles as they date, but there is a major catch: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. This marks the third iteration of the series, with Netflix having also debuted Love is Blind Brazil in 2021.

‘Ridley Jones’: Season 3

Curious kid Ridley Jones and her crew of courageous friends are ready for new adventures in Season 3 of Netflix’s beloved animated children’s series. The animated preschool series, which debuted over the summer, follows 6-year-old Ridley, who along with her mother and grandmother is protector of the Museum of Natural History, where when the lights go out, the exhibits come to life! In Season 3, slated for a Tuesday release, Ridley and her friends are taking on new outer space adventures and treasure hunting as they meet new friends and continue to protect the museum from magical mishaps – and Mr. Peabody.

‘Swap Shop’: Season 2

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure, and a new group of bargain hunters are ready to set off across Tennessee on the hunt for major profit in Season 2 of Netflix’s original series Swap Shop. The series follows groups of seasoned collectors who venture out across Tennessee in the search of big bargains. After meeting sellers and negotiating prices, these bargain hunters will come away with items and big restoration plans. Swap Shop Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

‘Space Force’: Season 2

Netflix is launching viewers back into orbit on Friday, Feb. 18 with the Season 2 premiere of its hit workplace comedy Space Force. A spoof inspired by the sixth branch of the military, the series stars Steve Carell as four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Determined to rise to the call, Naird moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked with getting American boots on the moon and achieving space dominance. Now under a new administration, Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have just four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around in Season 2.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Leatherface is back! On Friday, Netflix’s anticipated sequel to the iconic 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror film drops. Directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Álvarez, the film picks up roughly 50 years after Sally Hardesty became the sole survivor of Leatherface’s past murder-spree and centers around a group of friends who arrive in the remote Texas town of Harlow to embark on a new business venture. However, their plans are slashed when they realize they’ve landed at the front door of a bloodthirsty maniac… Leatherface. As the chainsaw-wielding murderer carves his way through tourists of the ghost town, Sally sets out on a path of vengeance for herself and the friends she lost. The film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson, with Olwen Fouéré starring as Sally and Mark Burnham portraying Leatherface.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/14/22

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/15/22

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Avail. 2/16/22

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/17/22

Erax – NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/18/22

The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix will be saying goodbye to both Studio 54 and Drunk Parents this week, marking the latest departures from the content catalogue this month. Studio 54 will exit on Tuesday, followed by Drunk Parents on Wednesday. Several more titles are set to leave later in February as well.

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen