‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shayne Jansen Shows off Physical Transformation After 1 Year

Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen is looking pretty different from where he was a year ago. On Instagram, Shayne showed off a major, physical transformation. The Netflix personality also reflected on how “amazing” he feels following such a big change in his personal life.

Shayne posted two selfies — one that was taken a year ago and another that was taken more recently. In the recent snap, he poses in a gym and shows off his buff physique. He captioned the photo by writing that this transformation came after he decided to put himself first. Shayne wrote, “It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel. I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself.”

Several Netflix personalities commented on the photos to praise Shayne for his progress. Nick Thompson, who also appeared in Season 2 of Love is Blind, wrote, “Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you.” Joey Sasso, who appeared on Season 1 of The Circle, sent Shayne a series of fire emojis to show him how much he approved of the post.

Shayne was recently thrust into the public eye amid Season 2 of Love is Blind, which premiered on Netflix in February. During his time on the show, he dated both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley. He ultimately became engaged to Natalie, but the pair did not go through with their wedding. While Shaina accepted a proposal from Kyle Abrams, they later split due to their differences regarding religion. Following the Season 2 reunion, Shayne took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message for Natalie. In addition to discussing their relationship, he also set the record straight on those romance rumors with Shaina.

“From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park,” he wrote. “You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.” Shayne went on to write that after reflecting on some of the more dramatic moments they experienced together, he is “remorseful” over his actions. The reality star continued to write that “all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible.” Shayne ended his message by writing that there was nothing romantic going on between him and Shaina, adding that they’re simply “cordial.”