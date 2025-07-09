Dominic Purcell Reveals Very Blunt Thoughts on Returning to ‘Prison Break’ Again

It doesn’t seem like Lincoln Burrows will be returning to prison anytime soon.

Earlier this year, Hulu announced their revival of FOX’s popular drama Prison Break. The new reboot comes from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James, and will star Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Drake Rodger (The Winchesters), and Emily Browning (Class of ’07). One person it won’t star? Dominic Purcell, who played Burrows in the original series.

“I mean I get it, it was a sick show, but I’ve really moved on. It’s not happening,” Purcell wrote on a recent Instagram post with a selfie attached.

“The excitement of the possibilities for me are far greater than the past. I’ve done it ladies and gents,” he continued. “I’m doing what I wanna do, not what people think I should do, nor what I can do with my eyes closed that’s a boring way moving forward professionally and in life I believe. Uncertainty is far more appealing.”

While Purcell is definitely best known for his role as one of the two main characters on Prison Break—alongside Wentworth Miller, who played his brother Michael Scofield—he’s had plenty of other acting opportunities.

Most notably, he played Mick Rory (alias Heat Wave) for almost ten years in the CW’s TV version of the DC Universe, making several appearances on both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

He hasn’t taken on many roles since 2023. That same year, he married he married Tish Cyrus, the ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus and the mother of Miley Cyrus.

While Prison Break was never an award-winning series, it was immensely popular when it released in 2005 all the way to the end of its original run, which concluded with the 2009 television movie The Final Break.

A prior attempt at rebooting the series, Prison Break: Resurrection, aired on Fox in 2017. It was much less popular than the original.