‘Wednesday’ Fans Are Hyped After Netflix Drops New Season 2 Trailer

Wednesday Addams finally returns this fall on Netflix, and it seems like it’ll be worth the wait.

Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff, the supernatural mystery-comedy Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, returns August 6th—and Netflix released a new trailer showing off the season’s plotline.

This season will see Wednesday Addams (Ortega) try to save her roommate Enid from certain death while discovering several family secrets along the way.

In the season 2 trailer, which Netflix posted with the caption “Here we woe again,” Wednesday’s face is stained with dark tears, prompting her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) to ask what she “sees.” Wednesday reveals she’s had a vision of her roommate’s death, responding: “Enid dies and it’s all my fault.” A gravestone with Enid’s name appears, followed by Enid herself, yelling “I died because of you!”

As the trailer continues, Ortega says “secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

The new trailer also shows the new headmaster of Nevermore Academy, played by Steve Buscemi.

“Counting down to season two, it’s been too long,” one fan on Twitter/X replied.

“Trailer is good. Season 2 looks as good or better than Season 1. Here for it!,” another fan responded.

Season one of Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.