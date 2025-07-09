‘Monster’ Season 4 Fate Reportedly Revealed at Netflix Ahead of Season 3

Viewers may still have some time to wait before they see Charlie Hunnam step into the role of serial killer Ed Gein later this year, but Netflix is already counting on another season of Monster.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit anthology series has reportedly been renewed for Season 4, which will allegedly shift focus to Lizzie Borden and the Fall River murders/Lizzie Borden axe murders, sources confirmed to Deadline Tuesday.

Borden is the figure behind one of the most infamous murders and trials in U.S. history, which inspired the morbid “Lizzie Borden took an axe” nursery rhyme. Born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, Borden in 1982 was accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother, Andrew Borden and Abby Borden, with an axe in their family home. Although she was ultimately acquitted of the crimes, she remained ostracized by the community.

Photo Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

The unsolved case captured national attention, and still captivates the nation more than a century later. Netflix’s planned adaptation of Borden’s story will mark just the latest adaptation after Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles starring Christina Ricci, and Lifetime’s 2018 feature film Lizzie starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

The upcoming season will also mark the first season of Monster to focus on a female protagonist after Season 1, which debuted in 2022, starred Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was convicted of killing and dismembering more than a dozen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Season 2 shifted focus to Lyle and Erik Menendez, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, who were convicted of killing their parents José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menendez (Chloë Sevigny) in 1989. The upcoming third season, allegedly set to release later this year, per Variety, will focus on Gein, who confessed to killing numerous people and was found to have exhumed corpses from graveyards near his home and fashioned keepsakes from the human remains.

Netflix has not officially confirmed the Season 4 renewal at this time. However, Deadline reported that casting is currently underway for the lead role of Borden, and Season 4 is eyeing a fall production start date. Further information isn’t available at this time.

Along with Hunnam, Monster Season 3 also stars Laurie Metcalf as Gein’s mother, Augusta, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife.

The first two seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix.