‘Love Is Blind’ Star Engaged After Disastrous Season

One Love is Blind star may not have found lasting love in the pods, but they have done so offscreen. PEOPLE reported that Love is Blind Season 2 star Shaina Hurley is engaged to her boyfriend, Christos Lardakis. Fans will recall that Shaina was in a bit of a love triangle on Love is Blind and dated both Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams. While she got engaged to Abrams, the pair called things off due to their differing views on religion.

On Sunday, Shaina shared numerous photos of her new man on Instagram. The snaps not only showcased beautiful views of Mykonos, but also of Shaina and Christos together. She captioned the photos by writing, “My ride or die forever,” along with an infinity symbol, red heart, flame, and cross emoji. While she did not mention the engagement, PEOPLE later confirmed that the pair are set to wed.

Christos reportedly popped the question on Thursday. A source revealed about their engagement, “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.” The insider added that Shaina is “such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her.” They also said that she “deserves the very best.” The couple reportedly plans to get married this summer in Greece.

Fans will recall that Shaina didn’t manage to find the connection that she was looking for during Season 2 of Love is Blind. During the season, she formed bonds with both Kyle and Shayne. Even though the pair did not see eye to eye when it came to religion, Shaina and Kyle left the pods as an engaged couple. Although, shortly after, they went their separate ways. While speaking to E! News about the season, Shaina said that she does not regret how everything turned out.

“I think in the long run, we just weren’t equally yoked,” she said. “I think he’s such an amazing person, but something that’s so important to me, I would never want to force that on anybody, and I just want that to be an organic mutual thing, you know?” Kyle also noted about their relationship, “Ultimately, our personalities went well together, there were just other factors that might have kept us from moving forward.”