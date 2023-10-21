Late Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching Remembered in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Premiere

Original Bosch stars Lance Reddick and Annie Wersching got a touching tribute for Season 2 of Freevee's Bosch: Legacy. Reddick portrayed Chief of Police Irvin Irving for all seven seasons of the Prime Video police procedural from 2014 to 2021. He passed away on March 17 at 60 years old from a heart disease. Wersching, meanwhile, played Officer Julia Brasher as a series regular for the first season before recurring on Seasons 2 and 7. The actress died on Jan. 29 at 49, following a quiet battle with cancer.

According to TVLine, the Season 2 premiere of the spinoff series Bosch: Legacy opened up with a title card dedicating the episode, "In Loving Memory of Our Friends ANNIE WERSCHING and LANCE REDDICK." While Wersching was never able to guest star on Legacy, Reddick will be posthumously reprising his role as Irving later in the second season. It's unknown what episode Reddick will be appearing in, but it will surely be a special one that fans will want to tune in for.

Executive producer Tom Bernardo told TV Insider how the new season honors Reddick, noting they "had started work on Season 3 and were in the writer's room when the news landed. It was devastating. It does feel like family when you get to know these people. I got to work with Lance so closely in all those seven seasons of Bosch. I can't tell you how many conversations we had and how seriously he took his craft."

"I was able to witness his journey as an artist and the gift he gave us in his performance," Bernardo continued. "He was a beautiful person and a wonderful artist who graced our story world. All of a sudden, that person is gone, and you suddenly have this whole world that you shared with him gone, too. It hits. I can tell you one of the great gifts we had was bringing him back for one more scene. I'm so thankful we hit on this idea because you never know what will happen to people you love. We had that devastating news hit, but we still have that last moment together. We're thankful for it."

Premiering in May 2022, Bosch: Legacy sees Titus Welliver once again portraying the titular former LAPD detective who now works as a private investigator. Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz also reprise their roles from the original series as Honey "Money" Chandler and Madeline "Maddie" Bosch, respectively. Stephen Chang and Denise G. Sanchez also star in the drama, which was created by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer. After today's four-episode premiere, two episodes will be dropping weekly on Fridays until the finale on Nov. 10 only on Freevee.