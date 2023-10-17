'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Bosch Takes Saving His Daughter Into His Own Hands

Harry Bosch will stop at nothing to save daughter Maddie Bosch after she was abducted by a masked assailant in the finale of Bosch: Legacy Season 1. PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the action to come when the Amazon Freevee series returns with Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 20, picking up with the cliffhanger fans have eagerly been awaiting.

In the Season 2 sneak peek, Harry (Titus Welliver) proves that while he might have retired to private investigation after his years as a homicide detective, he won't be taking a step back from the investigation surrounding the disappearance of his daughter (Madison Lintz). Confronting former partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), Harry has reached his limit as he pushes for police to take a more aggressive role in interrogating their suspect.

"So while they negotiate with this psychotic f-k, time is running out on my daughter's life," Harry says incredulously. "I swear Jerry, if he's done anything to her..." Jerry interrupts, saying that Harry can't "go there" right now, but it's too late. "I'm already there, partner, I'm already f-king there," Harry rages. "You have no idea what I'm feeling right now."

"We'll get her back. Harry, she's gonna be okay," Jerry assures. "She's strong, she's smart, and he needs her alive and well." But Harry isn't taking waiting around well. "Tell me what I'm supposed to do. You tell me, what the f-k am I supposed to do?" he asks, begging Jerry to let him into the interrogation room to dole out his own brand of persuasion. Despite their history together, Jerry isn't able to do that for his old partner, advising him to "stay positive" as he returns to the investigation.

But Harry won't be stepping down. Not only does he insist Jerry have the police lab test the dirt and foxtail he found on the suspect's mat, he also quickly picks up his cell and dials a number. "Whatever you're doing, drop it," he tells the mystery person on the phone. "I need you." Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 20 with the first four episodes dropping on Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.