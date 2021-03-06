'Bosch' Spinoff Coming to IMDb TV, 3 Characters to Return

✖

Amazon Prime's series Bosch will come to an end after Season 7 hits the streaming service sometime this summer. However, this will not be the end of the road for Titus Welliver's character based on a series of novels from author Michael Connelly. There is officially a spin-off series in the works that will also feature Harry Bosch and premiere on the free IMDB TV service.

According to Deadline, the series will follow Welliver's Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. He finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). "With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on — finding justice." Madison Lintz, who plays Bosch's daughter Maddie, will also take part in the new series.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement. To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift," Welliver said in a statement. "The process of shooting season seven with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank you for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better."

The series will bring key decision-makers over from the long-running crime series. Connelly and Eric Overmyer, who developed the original, will serve as executive producers. Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes will join them in this role. Fuentes will also direct the spin-off pilot.

"I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well," Connelly added. "To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for. And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV line up will insure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I can’t wait to get started."

Seasons 1-6 of Bosch are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Season 7, which wrapped production in late January, will head to the service sometime in 2021. The official date remains unknown, but it will likely arrive during the summer.