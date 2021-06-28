'Bosch' Season 7: How the Series Finale Set up the Spinoff

✖

Bosch Season 7 has arrived, closing out the long-running Amzaon cop drama, and we now know how the series finale set up the upcoming IMDB TV spinoff. The final episodes of Bosch debuted on June 25, giving fans closure on this chapter of Detective Harry Bosch's story, and leaving breadcrumbs for how the currently untitled spinoff will pick up. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Bosch Season 7.]

Bosch (Titus Welliver) has been working to nab an arsonist who caused the death of a 10-year-old girl. He finally was about to round up the man, but Chief Irving (Lance Reddick) was adamant about the suspect being turned over to the FBI, who wanted to cut a deal with him for information that would allow him to enter witness protection. Bosch, unhappy with this plan, worked feverishly to arrest and book the man, but after Captain Irving and the FBI meddled, the suspect was released.

Everybody counts or nobody counts. Watch the final season of #BoschAmazon, June 25. pic.twitter.com/1Hwm97bRPU — Bosch (@BoschAmazon) June 2, 2021

As he stood on the street waiting for his ride to pick him up from the police station, the man was approached by the father of the young girl who died. The grieving dad pulled a gun and shot the suspect, prompting the officers and detectives to run outside and investigate the gunshots. When they arrive they found both men laying on the ground, as the father had been shot by a nearby patrolman.

With his saying breath, the father told Bosch that he did this for his daughter. Visibly angry with the unnecessary violence that had ensued, Bosch stormed to Irving and yelled, "This is all on you!" He then headed over his badge and added, "This too. Take it. Keep it." Irving responded, "Bosch, who are you if you don’t have a badge…?" A deeply disappointed Bosch replied, "I’m gonna find out." We later see Bosch filling out paperwork to become a private detective, which is where the new series will likely pick up, with Harry Bosch P.I.

Recently, Bosch co-star Jamie Hector sat down for an interview with PopCulture.com, and he shared what fans could expect from the final season of the hit series. Season 7 holds a lot of surprises, a lot of twists and turns, and a lot of grappling with the dark side on so many levels," he said. "It's dynamic. It's going to be a show that people truly enjoy." Fans of Bosch can now watch the entire series on Amazon Prime Video. The spinoff does not yet have an announced release date.