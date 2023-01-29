Annie Wersching Dead at 45: Actress Starred in '24,' 'Vampire Diaries' and More

Annie Wersching, who starred in 24, Bosch, and Timeless, has died after a battle with cancer. Wersching was 45. She most recently starred in Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie, continuing to work after her 2020 diagnosis.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement to Deadline Sunday. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Wersching is survived by her husband and sons, Freddie, 12, and Ozzie, and Archie, 4. Her friends and family established a GoFundMe page, with a $250,000 goal. So far, over 140 donors have contributed nearly $30,000. Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who worked with Wersching on Timeless, donated $5,000.

"My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count," 24 producer-director Jon Cassar said in a statement to Deadline. "Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family, and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She'll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie, you'll be missed, you left your mark, and we're all the better for it."

Wersching was born and raised in St. Louis. She starred in nearly 50 projects, beginning in 2002. She starred in episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise, Angel, Frasier, Charmed, Cold Case, NCIS, Revolution, The Catch, Blue Bloods, and Doubt. She had multi-episode roles in The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, 24, and General Hospital. Video game fans know Wershing for her work as Tess in the original The Last of Us.

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann wrote. "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

"A sad day today for the [Timeless] family. [Wersching] may have played our villain, Emma, but was a real-life hero to our show and to her family," Timeless producer Arika Lisanne Mittman tweeted. "I so admired her talent, her dedication, her passion. She will be so missed."

Timeless star Abigail Spencer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Wersching at a table read, alongside a tribute to her co-star. "My darling [Wersching]. The best scene partner. My arch [Timeless] nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face," Spencer wrote. "This is a devastating loss to our community."

"She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours," Spencer continued. "The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick a— or elevate a storyline or your lifeline: call Annie. This is so hard... Steve... no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support. Please, please [Timeless] fans if you can donate to the [GoFundMe] page started by [Ever Carradine] please do. Link in bio. Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space."