'Bosch: Legacy' Season 2 Takes Harry Bosch to a Place Fans 'Have Never Seen Before' (Exclusive)

Harry Bosch is going to a place fans have "never seen before" as he races to save daughter Maddie Bosch from the masked assailant who abducted her in the Bosch: Legacy Season 1 finale. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the Amazon Freevee series on Friday, Oct. 20, executive producers Tom Bernardo and Henrik Bastin opened up to PopCulture.com about pushing the season – and the characters – to a whole new level.

With the abduction of Maddie (Madison Lintz) leaving fans on a cliffhanger for more than a year, Bernardo and Bastin said they knew they had to kick off Season 2 right where they left off. "We love a good cliffhanger that, in the right way, frustrates you and you want to know what happens next. And in a world where so many things are available at the touch of a button, I love the fact that if you're invested in a story, you have to wait a year-plus to get the answer to that," Bernardo told PopCulture. "We wanted to honor that too, which was why we built our story where we're just going to drop right into that night and we're actually going to reveal something that we had withheld in terms of what happens inside that apartment to Maddie, and then just attack that question of how it all resolves itself in the first two episodes."

Turning the first two episodes of Season 2 into "a thriller movie unto itself" was not only a way to "honor the audience's patience and investment" in the show, it was also an exercise in which the storytellers and actor Titus Welliver could take Harry Bosch to a whole new place. "I think [fans are] going to see a Harry Bosch that they've never seen before, [one] who really has to go out there both emotionally, personally, and as a father in these heightened circumstances that they've never seen before," Bernardo continued. "That was interesting to us as writers and as storytellers. How do we place this character in a new situation, reveal him in a new way, do it in the most heightened intense story scenario, but also make him probably the most powerless he's ever been, because he's on the outside looking in?"

With more peril awaiting Harry Bosch, his daughter and their colleagues as Season 2 goes on, Bastin told PopCulture fans are "in for a ride." He teased, "There are a lot of things happening, and I think we're also going to end up this season with a lot of questions and also a lot of excitement going into [Season 3]." Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 20 with the first four episodes dropping on Freevee.