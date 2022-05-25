Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

✖

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.

Lady Bird hit theaters in November 2017 and stars Ronan as Christine "Lady Bird" MacPherson, a Sacramento Catholic high school student dreaming of escaping the city for college. Metcalf plays her long-frustrated mother Marion, who is struggling to connect with her daughter. Beanie Feldstein delivered a breakout performance as Lady Bird's best friend Julie Steffans, while Timothee Chalamet has a supporting part as the mysterious Kyle whom Lady Bird has feelings for.

The movie quickly became one of the most critically beloved films of the young century and grossed $79 million worldwide. Lady Bird earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Ronan, and Best Supporting Actress for Metcalf. Disappointingly, the movie did not win any of these awards. (Allison Janey gave a great performance in I, Tonya, but Metcalf should have won Best Supporting Actress. Lady Bird also lost Best Picture to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water.)

Although Gerwig didn't win any Oscars for Lady Bird, it announced her as a major filmmaking force. Her next project, the 2019 Little Women remake, also earned critical acclaim and Oscar nominations for Gerwig and Ronan. Her next project is her biggest yet, as she is directing Warner Bros.' upcoming Barbie, inspired by the Mattel doll. She co-wrote the film with her partner, Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie stars in the title role, while Ryan Gosling plays a Ken. Barbie will open on July 21, 2023.

Lady Bird is leaving Netflix, but the movie isn't completely disappearing. It is widely available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and to rent or buy on digital platforms. It is also likely that the film might join Showtime, which is the streaming home for most A24 movies at the time of this writing.

Several other beloved movies are leaving Netflix in June. Silver Linings Playbook, which earned Jennifer Lawrence her Best Actress Oscar, will disappear on June 17. The Oscar winners Her, The Exorcist, Midnight in Paris, and My Fair Lady leave on June 30. Corpse Bride, Desperado, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Happy Gilmore, Into the Wild, Looper, and Stand By Me are also disappearing from Netflix on June 30.