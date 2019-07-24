Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Upcoming Barbie Movie, Wants to ‘Be Aspirational for Younger Kids’

Margot Robbie is ready to bring positivity into the world when she steps into the role of Barbie. The actress spoke about taking on the role of the world’s most famous doll in the upcoming film, set to be written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

During the premiere of her latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the upcoming film, spoke about why the character is worth exploring in today’s landscape.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a change to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie told Variety during the red carpet.

Robbie stepped into the title role of the movie in January, after Amy Schumer left the project due to scheduling conflicts in March 2017. The film will be produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment company, along with husband Tom Ackerley and their production partner, Jose McNamara. Anne Hathaway was also rumored to take on the titular role before Robbie was officially chosen.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release when the news of the casting first broke. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

“I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide,” she added at the time.

Along with co-writing the film, Gerwig, who was nominated for both wiring and directing Oscars for the 2017 movie, Lady Bird, is reportedly in contention to direct the film.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen. We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros,” Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement in January.

“Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company,” Kreiz added.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich also issued a statement at the time, saying: “This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films. And, Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

The film is set to be released in theaters in May 2020.