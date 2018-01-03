Every year brings great films and with them, great film posters, but 2017 certainly had some iconic standouts.

From posters for high profile films like Transformers: The Last Knight, and Beauty and the Beast, to more indie-fare like Lady Bird and It Comes At Night, there were many awe-inspiring one sheets.

Rounding down the best movie posters of the year is no easy task, but the good people at Rotten Tomatoes did just that and shared what they feel to be the best movie posters of 2017.

We’ve adapted their list below and even added some of our own, as well as alternative posters that are very eye-catching.

Scroll down to see our collection of the best movie posters of 2017.

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious was released on April, 14 2017 and stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Charlize Theron, and Kurt Russell.

It was well-received by critics and fans alike, and went on to rake in well over a billion dollars at the global box office.

This poster for the beloved film achieves exactly what it sets out to… engage fans of the franchise and set up the high-stakes plot line.

IT

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

IT was released Sept. 8, 2017, and stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Bill Skarsgård.

Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, the film has become the highest-grossing horror film and the third highest-grossing R-rated film of all-time.

This poster perfectly sums up the sheer terror and unease that IT instills in viewers and will give you goosebumps.

John Wick Chapter 2

John Wick Chapter 2 was released on Feb. 10, 2017 and stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo and Ian McShane.

It’s the follow-up to the critically acclaimed action film John Wick from 2014 and, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, was a critical and financial success.

The above poster for the film brings into scale the magnitude of what John Wick is facing off against as well as what he overcomes by sheer force and precision.

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 was released on Oct. 6, 2017, and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

It’s the sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott film Blade Runner, and revisits the futuristic dystopia of Ford’s Rick Deckard.

This poster of Gosling standing alone beside his hovercar in the emptiness of his environment is more foreshadowing of the story than fans could have know at the time of it’s release.

Baby Driver

(Photo: TriStar/Sony)

Baby Driver was relaesed on June 28, 2017, and stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal.

In many ways, it was the biggest surprise of the summer box office, ending its theatrical run with a haul of $226.9 million on a budget of around $34 million.

The poster for the film lands on our “best of” list for being both a throwback to a classic film poster style and somehow still being something that feels completely original in its own right.

Dunkirk

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Dunkirk was released on July, 21 2017, and stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy.

It’s a Christopher Nolan-written-and-directed war film about the real-life Dunkirk evacuation of World War II, and tells the story from three perspectives: land, air, and sea.

This poster for the film captures the brutality of what soldiers are forced to stare down during war-time better than any film before it, and summons feelings of loneliness in the face of massive destruction.

Get Out

Get Out was released on Feb. 24, 2017, and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, and Catherine Keener.

It was met with a massive positive response and went on to become the highest-grossing film domestically directed by a black filmmaker for a short time, until F. Gary Gray’s Fate of the Furious was released.

While not the main poster of the film, this simplistic black-white one perfectly conveys the helpless fear and terror that the main character experiences.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was released on Aug. 18, 2017, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Élodie Yung and Salma Hayek.

While not entirely a critical success, the film was a hit with audiences, bringing in over $176 million at the box office on a budget of $30 million.

This poster parodying the 1990s film The Bodyguard, which starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, just might secure the award for funniest film poster of the year.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

You don’t just play Jumanji, Jumanji plays you. Find out how in the new #Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer! pic.twitter.com/RAuGdz4ct6 — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) June 29, 2017

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released Dec. 20, 2017, and stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby and Bobby Cannavale.

A follow-up to the beloved 1995 film Jumanji, this epic sequel has already made over $340 million at the box office in a matter of only a couple of weeks.

The poster seen above is a perfect visual for how incredibly big the scope of the film is, but also how uproariously funny it is as well.

War for the Planet of the Apes

War for the Planet of the Apes was released on July 14, 2017, and stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Toby Kebbell, Judy Greer, and Steve Zahn.

It is the third film in the new Planet of the Apes trilogy, following 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

While each of the films has produced magnificent posters, this one for War which focuses on a brooding Caesar riding a horse with a young Nova behind him perfectly sums up the ominous tone of this fantastic series finale.