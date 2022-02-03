Jessica Biel TV Series Makes Its Way Into Netflix’s Top 10

Jessica Biel has dozens of credits to her name, but it is one series in particular that enjoying plenty of success on Netflix. The police procedural The Sinner, which Biel has starred in and executive produced, has officially made its way into Netflix’s Top 10 streaming charts. The show’s success follows the recent release of its fourth season.

Originally based on Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel of the same name before venturing away from that source material after Season 1, The Sinner is a USA Network title that follows a police detective as he investigates crimes and the psychological motives behind them. The Sinner was originally intended to be one season, though following its initial success, USA Network opted to continue it as an anthology. Given the show’s anthological nature, the cast changes each season, with Biel having starred in Season 1 alongside Christopher Abbott, Dohn Norwood, Abby Miller, and Bill Pullman, whose character Detective Harry Ambrose has appeared in all four seasons. Biel also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Currently, The Sinner ranks No. 9 on Netflix globally, beating out Too Hot to Handle at No. 10. It falls behind titles including Manifest, Ozark, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and All of Us Are Dead, which ranks No. 1 globally. The series currently ranks within the Top 3 TV series in several countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands. At this time, Netflix has not released any viewership data for The Sinner, so it remains unclear just how many households have tuned into the series or how many minutes have been streamed.

The show’s success of Netflix comes as little surprise. Throughout its four-season run, the series has received several nominations. Biel earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, following The Sinner‘s debut season. The show has also been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for The Bingeworthy Show of 2018 and Saturn Awards for Best Television Presentation and Best Action-Thriller Television Series, among others.

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, only the first three seasons of The Sinner are available for streaming. The fourth season debuted in other regions in October 2021 and was made available to stream on Netflix UK and Ireland on Jan. 26. The fourth season is set to make its way to the streamer’s U.S. Canadian platforms later this year. Looking at the release schedule for Season 3, which saw the episodes arrive on Netflix a full year after the first episode began airing, What’s On Netflix? suggested The Sinner Season 4 could arrive on Netflix in the United States and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. In the meantime, Netflix U.S. and Canada subscribers can catch up on The Sinner‘s first three seasons, which are available for streaming, as they await the arrival of Season 4.