Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Now that the winter season has arrived in full force, nothing sounds better than staying warm indoors with some Netflix to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in February, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2022.

COMING 2/1

My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

COMING 2/2 – 2/8

Avail. 2/2/22

Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/3/22

Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/4/22

Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/8/22

Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDYtitles

COMING 2/9 – 2/16

Avail. 2/9/22

Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/10/22

Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/11/22

Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM

Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/12/22

Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/14/22

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/15/22

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/16/22

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 2/17 – 2/28

Avail. 2/17/22

Erax — NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/18/22

The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/20/22

Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/21/22

Halloween (2007)

Avail. 2/22/22

Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 2/23/22

UFO — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/24/22

Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/25/22

Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES

Restless — NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/28/22

My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

COMING SOON:

Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES

Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List

With the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on earlier in January, awards season is officially here! Although the 2022 Oscars aren’t until March 27 and the Emmys not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies, which might give movie buffs a glimpse at what movies could be nominated for Oscars this year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association overhauled its bylaws this year, addressing concerns about the organization’s ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and more. We’ll also include some Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.

The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony, including nods for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as well as a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘THE CROWN’

The Crown, a lavish historical drama, has been nominated for 63 total Emmy Awards throughout its run thus far, and last year took home 11 Emmys – including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles), Outstanding Lead Actress (Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II) and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip). The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix with Season 5 expected to premiere in November 2022.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release in 2021. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three 2022 Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with rumors of a second and even third season on the way.

‘COBRA KAI’

Netflix’s series Cobra Kai has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 4 premiered on New Year’s Eve and immediately skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s charts.