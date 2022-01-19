Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Now that the winter season has arrived in full force, nothing sounds better than staying warm indoors with some Netflix to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in February, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February 2022.
COMING 2/1
My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
COMING 2/2 – 2/8
Avail. 2/2/22
Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/3/22
Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/4/22
Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/8/22
Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDYtitles
COMING 2/9 – 2/16
Avail. 2/9/22
Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/10/22
Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/11/22
Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/12/22
Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/14/22
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/15/22
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/16/22
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 2/17 – 2/28
Avail. 2/17/22
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/18/22
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/20/22
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/21/22
Halloween (2007)
Avail. 2/22/22
Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 2/23/22
UFO — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/24/22
Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 2/25/22
Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
Restless — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 2/28/22
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
COMING SOON:
Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES
Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
