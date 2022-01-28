Streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in February 2022

A new month is almost here, and streaming services are getting ready to welcome February with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After getting a strong start to the new year by stocking their already impressive content catalogs full with hundreds of titles throughout January, the last additions of which are currently being made, all of the major rivals in the heated streaming wars – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are set to expand their offerings even further in February 2022.

Netflix, one of the fiercest competitors in the streaming field, will be treating its subscribers to plenty of big things next month, including the highly-anticipated Vikings spinoff Vikings: Valhalla. The Netflix streaming library will also be welcoming back a few fan-favorites, with Catching Killers, Love Is Blind, and Space Force all returning with their second seasons on the platform. Netflix isn’t the only streamer rolling out new titles, though, as HBO Max subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the final episodes of hits series like Peacemaker, And Just Like That…, and Euphoria, but also a few big films from 2021, such as Nightmare Alley, Free Guy, The Many Saints of Newark, and The French Dispatch. Over on Hulu, meanwhile, the content catalog will see the additions of titles including Pam & Tommy, the Hulu original series starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in February 2022.

Feb. 1

NETFLIX
My Best Friend Anne Frank – NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen

HBO MAX
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Revenge Body with Khloe
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

HULU
Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again

PEACOCK
A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001 
Ali, 2011 
Along Came Polly, 2004 
Belly, 1998 
Blade, 1998 
Blade 2, 2002 
Blade: Trinity, 2004 
The Blues Brothers, 1980 
The Bounty Hunter, 2010 
The Breakfast Club, 1985 
Bridesmaids, 2011 
Bringing Down the House, 2003 
Bustin’ Loose, 1981 
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004 
Clockers, 1995 
Conan the Barbarian, 2011 
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 
Crooklyn, 1994 
Death at a Funeral, 2010 
Definitely, Maybe, 2008 
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003 
Do the Right Thing, 1989 
Downton Abbey, 2019 
Enemy of the State, 1998 
Erin Brockovich, 2000 
The Express, 2008 
The Family the Preys, 2009 
Four Brothers, 2005 
Friends with Benefits, 2011 
Geostorm, 2017 
Hanna, 2011 
Hitch, 2005 
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 
I Am Ali, 2014 
I Am Bolt, 2016 
It’s Complicated, 2009 
Jarhead, 2005 
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004 
The Last Stand, 2013 
Love Actually, 2003 
Love Happens, 2009 
A Madea Christmas, 2013 
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012 
Major Payne, 1995 
Miami Vice, 2006 
Midnight Run, 1988 
Miss Congeniality, 2000 
Miss Congeniality, 2005 
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990 
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009 
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983 
Mr. Deeds, 2002 
Pitch Black, 2000 
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996 
Pride, 2007 
Psycho, 1998 
Psycho II, 1983 
Psycho III, 1986 
Reign of Fire, 2002 
Repo Men, 2010 
The Rundown, 2003 
Safe House, 2012 
The Secret of My Success, 1987 
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 
Slap Shot, 1977 
Superbad, 2007 
Ted 2, 2015 
This Christmas, 2007 
Wanderlust, 2012 
Weird Science, 1985 
What Happens in Vegas, 2008 
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18

Feb. 2

NETFLIX
Dark Desire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
Tacoma FD, Season 3

DINSEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Freakonomics (2010)

HULU
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK
Grown Ups, 2010 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 3

NETFLIX
Finding Ola – NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

HULU
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House

PEACOCK
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original) 
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original) 
LPGA Drive On Championship 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)  
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 4

NETFLIX
Looop Lapeta – NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares

DISNEY+
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs

APPLE TV+
Suspicion

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

HULU
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

PEACOCK
LPGA Drive On Championship 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish 
The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC) 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 5

HBO MAX
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

HULU
Rick & Morty: Season 5

PEACOCK
LPGA Drive On Championship 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England 
Supercross – Glendale, AZ 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 6

HBO MAX
Big Trick Energy

PEACOCK
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original) 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy 
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 7

HBO MAX
Backyard Bar Wars

PEACOCK
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 8

NETFLIX
Child of Kamiari Month – NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – NETFLIX COMEDY

HULU
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

PEACOCK
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton 
Premier League – West Ham v. Watford 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 9

NETFLIX
Catching Killers: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda – NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Smiling Friends, Season 2

DISNEY+
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett – Finale
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye

PEACOCK
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 10

NETFLIX
Into the Wind – NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully

PEACOCK
Copshop, 2021
Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal 
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original) 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 11

NETFLIX
Anne+: The Film – NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics – NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug – NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna – NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 – NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C

APPLE TV+
The Sky is Everywhere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
HOMESTAY (2022)
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

HULU
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK
Marry Me, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints 
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 12

NETFLIX
Forecasting Love and Weather – NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One – NETFLIX SERIES

PEACOCK
Premier League – TBD 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors 
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby 
Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland 
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland 
Supercross – Anaheim, CA 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 13

HBO MAX
The Bachelor Winter Games

PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original) 
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original) 
Premier League – TBD 
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins 
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England 
Super Bowl LVI 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 14

NETFLIX
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES

HULU
The Space Between

PEACOCK
Tammy, 2014 
Temptation Island, Season 3 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 15

NETFLIX
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?

PEACOCK
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 16

NETFLIX
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Off The Air, Season 11

DISNEY+
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals

PEACOCK
Murderball, 2005 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 17

NETFLIX
Erax – NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou

PEACOCK
The Burning Wall, 2002 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 18

NETFLIX
The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30

DISNEY+
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

APPLE TV+
Severance
Lincoln’s Dilemma

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

HULU
The King’s Man
The Feast

PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 19

HULU
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League – TBD 
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers 
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks 
Supercross – Minneapolis, MN 
The Winter Olympics 
WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb. 20

NETFLIX
Don’t Kill Me – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK
Premier League – TBD 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs 
The Winter Olympics

Feb. 21

NETFLIX
Halloween (2007)

PEACOCK
The 355, 2022

Feb. 22

NETFLIX
Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends

PEACOCK
American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

Feb. 23

NETFLIX
UFO – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

DISNEY+
Free Guy
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”

PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Feb. 24

NETFLIX
Karma’s World Music Videos – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite

PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Feb. 25

NETFLIX
Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES
Restless – NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

DISNEY+
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Protégé (2021)

HULU
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

PEACOCK
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC) 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps 
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins

Feb. 26

PEACOCK
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan 
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby 
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC) 
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France 
Supercross – Arlington, TX 
Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales 
Winter Cup Gymnastics

Feb. 27

HBO MAX
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

HULU
Three Identical Strangers

PEACOCK
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original) 
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL 
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs 
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

Feb. 28

NETFLIX
My Wonderful Life – NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

PEACOCK
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)

