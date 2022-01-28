Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in February 2022

A new month is almost here, and streaming services are getting ready to welcome February with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After getting a strong start to the new year by stocking their already impressive content catalogs full with hundreds of titles throughout January, the last additions of which are currently being made, all of the major rivals in the heated streaming wars – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are set to expand their offerings even further in February 2022.

Netflix, one of the fiercest competitors in the streaming field, will be treating its subscribers to plenty of big things next month, including the highly-anticipated Vikings spinoff Vikings: Valhalla. The Netflix streaming library will also be welcoming back a few fan-favorites, with Catching Killers, Love Is Blind, and Space Force all returning with their second seasons on the platform. Netflix isn’t the only streamer rolling out new titles, though, as HBO Max subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the final episodes of hits series like Peacemaker, And Just Like That…, and Euphoria, but also a few big films from 2021, such as Nightmare Alley, Free Guy, The Many Saints of Newark, and The French Dispatch. Over on Hulu, meanwhile, the content catalog will see the additions of titles including Pam & Tommy, the Hulu original series starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in February 2022.

Feb. 1

NETFLIX

My Best Friend Anne Frank – NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Raising Dion: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

HBO MAX

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

HULU

Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984

A Better life

The Accused

AIRPLANE!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Black Swan

Borat

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

PEACOCK

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001

Ali, 2011

Along Came Polly, 2004

Belly, 1998

Blade, 1998

Blade 2, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

The Blues Brothers, 1980

The Bounty Hunter, 2010

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Bustin’ Loose, 1981

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Clockers, 1995

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crooklyn, 1994

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Downton Abbey, 2019

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000

The Express, 2008

The Family the Preys, 2009

Four Brothers, 2005

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Geostorm, 2017

Hanna, 2011

Hitch, 2005

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

I Am Ali, 2014

I Am Bolt, 2016

It’s Complicated, 2009

Jarhead, 2005

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Last Stand, 2013

Love Actually, 2003

Love Happens, 2009

A Madea Christmas, 2013

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Major Payne, 1995

Miami Vice, 2006

Midnight Run, 1988

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality, 2005

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983

Mr. Deeds, 2002

Pitch Black, 2000

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

Pride, 2007

Psycho, 1998

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Reign of Fire, 2002

Repo Men, 2010

The Rundown, 2003

Safe House, 2012

The Secret of My Success, 1987

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Slap Shot, 1977

Superbad, 2007

Ted 2, 2015

This Christmas, 2007

Wanderlust, 2012

Weird Science, 1985

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)

Top Chef, Season 18

Feb. 2

NETFLIX

Dark Desire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Tacoma FD, Season 3

DINSEY+

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Freakonomics (2010)

HULU

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

Grown Ups, 2010

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 3

NETFLIX

Finding Ola – NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1

The Deep House

PEACOCK

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Drive On Championship

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 4

NETFLIX

Looop Lapeta – NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

DISNEY+

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

APPLE TV+

Suspicion

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

HULU

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

PEACOCK

LPGA Drive On Championship

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish

The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 5

HBO MAX

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

HULU

Rick & Morty: Season 5

PEACOCK

LPGA Drive On Championship

Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England

Supercross – Glendale, AZ

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 6

HBO MAX

Big Trick Energy

PEACOCK

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy

USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 7

HBO MAX

Backyard Bar Wars

PEACOCK

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 8

NETFLIX

Child of Kamiari Month – NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – NETFLIX COMEDY

HULU

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

PEACOCK

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton

Premier League – West Ham v. Watford

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 9

NETFLIX

Catching Killers: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Ideias à Venda – NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed – NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Smiling Friends, Season 2

DISNEY+

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye

PEACOCK

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford

Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 10

NETFLIX

Into the Wind – NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere

Gully

PEACOCK

Copshop, 2021

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 11

NETFLIX

Anne+: The Film – NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics – NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug – NETFLIX FILM

Inventing Anna – NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

APPLE TV+

The Sky is Everywhere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

HOMESTAY (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

HULU

Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

Marry Me, 2022

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 12

NETFLIX

Forecasting Love and Weather – NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One – NETFLIX SERIES

PEACOCK

Premier League – TBD

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby

Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland

Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland

Supercross – Anaheim, CA

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 13

HBO MAX

The Bachelor Winter Games

PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – TBD

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins

Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England

Super Bowl LVI

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 14

NETFLIX

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

The Space Between

PEACOCK

Tammy, 2014

Temptation Island, Season 3

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 15

NETFLIX

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

The Shape of Water

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?

PEACOCK

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 16

NETFLIX

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Off The Air, Season 11

DISNEY+

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals

PEACOCK

Murderball, 2005

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 17

NETFLIX

Erax – NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6

A House on the Bayou

PEACOCK

The Burning Wall, 2002

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

Trollstopia, Season 6

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 18

NETFLIX

The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

DISNEY+

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

APPLE TV+

Severance

Lincoln’s Dilemma

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

HULU

The King’s Man

The Feast

PEACOCK

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 19

HULU

Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)

Premier League – TBD

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks

Supercross – Minneapolis, MN

The Winter Olympics

WWE Elimination Chamber

Feb. 20

NETFLIX

Don’t Kill Me – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

Premier League – TBD

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs

The Winter Olympics

Feb. 21

NETFLIX

Halloween (2007)

PEACOCK

The 355, 2022

Feb. 22

NETFLIX

Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

American Song Contest: Season Premiere

How It Ends

PEACOCK

American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

Feb. 23

NETFLIX

UFO – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

DISNEY+

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”

PEACOCK

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)

Feb. 24

NETFLIX

Karma’s World Music Videos – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere

The Last Rite

PEACOCK

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)

Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Feb. 25

NETFLIX

Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES

Restless – NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

DISNEY+

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Protégé (2021)

HULU

No Exit (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

PEACOCK

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins

Feb. 26

PEACOCK

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)

Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France

Supercross – Arlington, TX

Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales

Winter Cup Gymnastics

Feb. 27

HBO MAX

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

HULU

Three Identical Strangers

PEACOCK

Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL

PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs

Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

Feb. 28

NETFLIX

My Wonderful Life – NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

PEACOCK

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)