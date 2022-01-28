Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in February 2022

A new month is almost here, and streaming services are getting ready to welcome February with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After getting a strong start to the new year by stocking their already impressive content catalogs full with hundreds of titles throughout January, the last additions of which are currently being made, all of the major rivals in the heated streaming wars – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are set to expand their offerings even further in February 2022.
Netflix, one of the fiercest competitors in the streaming field, will be treating its subscribers to plenty of big things next month, including the highly-anticipated Vikings spinoff Vikings: Valhalla. The Netflix streaming library will also be welcoming back a few fan-favorites, with Catching Killers, Love Is Blind, and Space Force all returning with their second seasons on the platform. Netflix isn’t the only streamer rolling out new titles, though, as HBO Max subscribers will be able to press play on everything from the final episodes of hits series like Peacemaker, And Just Like That…, and Euphoria, but also a few big films from 2021, such as Nightmare Alley, Free Guy, The Many Saints of Newark, and The French Dispatch. Over on Hulu, meanwhile, the content catalog will see the additions of titles including Pam & Tommy, the Hulu original series starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
Feb. 1
NETFLIX
My Best Friend Anne Frank – NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
HBO MAX
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Revenge Body with Khloe
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)
HULU
Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
PEACOCK
A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001
Ali, 2011
Along Came Polly, 2004
Belly, 1998
Blade, 1998
Blade 2, 2002
Blade: Trinity, 2004
The Blues Brothers, 1980
The Bounty Hunter, 2010
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bringing Down the House, 2003
Bustin’ Loose, 1981
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Clockers, 1995
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crooklyn, 1994
Death at a Funeral, 2010
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Downton Abbey, 2019
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000
The Express, 2008
The Family the Preys, 2009
Four Brothers, 2005
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Geostorm, 2017
Hanna, 2011
Hitch, 2005
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003
I Am Ali, 2014
I Am Bolt, 2016
It’s Complicated, 2009
Jarhead, 2005
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Last Stand, 2013
Love Actually, 2003
Love Happens, 2009
A Madea Christmas, 2013
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Major Payne, 1995
Miami Vice, 2006
Midnight Run, 1988
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality, 2005
Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983
Mr. Deeds, 2002
Pitch Black, 2000
The Preacher’s Wife, 1996
Pride, 2007
Psycho, 1998
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Reign of Fire, 2002
Repo Men, 2010
The Rundown, 2003
Safe House, 2012
The Secret of My Success, 1987
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Slap Shot, 1977
Superbad, 2007
Ted 2, 2015
This Christmas, 2007
Wanderlust, 2012
Weird Science, 1985
What Happens in Vegas, 2008
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, 2022 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 18
Feb. 2
NETFLIX
Dark Desire: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Tacoma FD, Season 3
DINSEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Freakonomics (2010)
HULU
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Grown Ups, 2010
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 3
NETFLIX
Finding Ola – NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
PEACOCK
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Drive On Championship
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 4
NETFLIX
Looop Lapeta – NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
DISNEY+
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs
APPLE TV+
Suspicion
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
HULU
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
PEACOCK
LPGA Drive On Championship
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. London Irish
The Today Show – Post Opening Ceremony (NBC)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 5
HBO MAX
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
HULU
Rick & Morty: Season 5
PEACOCK
LPGA Drive On Championship
Notre Dame Hockey v. Penn State
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Worcester Warriors
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. England
Supercross – Glendale, AZ
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 6
HBO MAX
Big Trick Energy
PEACOCK
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Sale Sharks
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy
USA Track & Field New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 7
HBO MAX
Backyard Bar Wars
PEACOCK
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 8
NETFLIX
Child of Kamiari Month – NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
PEACOCK
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton
Premier League – West Ham v. Watford
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 9
NETFLIX
Catching Killers: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias à Venda – NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Smiling Friends, Season 2
DISNEY+
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
The Book of Boba Fett – Finale
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye
PEACOCK
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brentford
Premier League – Norwich City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Leeds United
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 10
NETFLIX
Into the Wind – NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
PEACOCK
Copshop, 2021
Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 11
NETFLIX
Anne+: The Film – NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics – NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug – NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna – NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes – NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Tall Girl 2 – NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
APPLE TV+
The Sky is Everywhere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
HOMESTAY (2022)
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes
HULU
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Marry Me, 2022
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. London Irish
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 12
NETFLIX
Forecasting Love and Weather – NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One – NETFLIX SERIES
PEACOCK
Premier League – TBD
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Bath Rugby
Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland
Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland
Supercross – Anaheim, CA
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 13
HBO MAX
The Bachelor Winter Games
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – TBD
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Harlequins
Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England
Super Bowl LVI
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 14
NETFLIX
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire – NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives – NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
The Space Between
PEACOCK
Tammy, 2014
Temptation Island, Season 3
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 15
NETFLIX
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
PEACOCK
The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 2 (Oxygen)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 16
NETFLIX
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Secrets of Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Off The Air, Season 11
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals
PEACOCK
Murderball, 2005
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 17
NETFLIX
Erax – NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance – NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses – NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot – NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life – NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
PEACOCK
The Burning Wall, 2002
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo)
Trollstopia, Season 6
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 18
NETFLIX
The Cuphead Show! – NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
DISNEY+
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Severance
Lincoln’s Dilemma
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes
HULU
The King’s Man
The Feast
PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 4 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Bristol Bears
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 19
HULU
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 5 (Telemundo)
Premier League – TBD
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Sale Sharks
Supercross – Minneapolis, MN
The Winter Olympics
WWE Elimination Chamber
Feb. 20
NETFLIX
Don’t Kill Me – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Premier League – TBD
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Exeter Chiefs
The Winter Olympics
Feb. 21
NETFLIX
Halloween (2007)
PEACOCK
The 355, 2022
Feb. 22
NETFLIX
Cat Burglar – NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
RACE: Bubba Wallace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
PEACOCK
American’s Got Talent: Extreme, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
The Endgame, Season 1, Episode 1 (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 6 (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
Feb. 23
NETFLIX
UFO – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11 A
DISNEY+
Free Guy
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”
PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 7 (Telemundo)
Feb. 24
NETFLIX
Karma’s World Music Videos – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Billiard, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
PEACOCK
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 8 (Telemundo)
Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)
Feb. 25
NETFLIX
Back to 15 – NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Merlí. Sapere Aude – NETFLIX SERIES
Restless – NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Protégé (2021)
HULU
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
PEACOCK
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
Law and Order, Season 21, Episode 1 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 9 (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Harlequins
Feb. 26
PEACOCK
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
Notre Dame Hockey v. Michigan
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, Episode 10 (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Bath Rugby
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 13 (NBC)
Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France
Supercross – Arlington, TX
Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales
Winter Cup Gymnastics
Feb. 27
HBO MAX
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Three Identical Strangers
PEACOCK
Earnin’ It: A Season with the Women of the NFL, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
IndyCar – St. Petersburg, FL
PGA Tour Golf: The Honda Classic
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Exeter Chiefs
Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy
Feb. 28
NETFLIX
My Wonderful Life – NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
PEACOCK
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 1 (Bravo)