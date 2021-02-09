'The Sinner' Season 3 on Netflix: What to Know

✖

The Sinner Season 3 just landed on Netflix and is already one of the top shows on the streamer, but many subscribers may still want to know more before adding it to their queue. The Sinner is an anthology crime drama series on the USA Network, and was originally based on Petra Hammesfahr's 1999 novel of the same name. It was initially only intended to be one season but was such a success that the network opted to continue it and make each season more standalone.

There is one common character, however, with Bill Pullman playing Detective Harry Ambrose in all three current seasons. While the show is technically an anthology, as each season features Ambrose investigating a different violent crime, there are some character-specific storylines that run through each season. Season 3 of The Sinner finds Ambrose investigating a fatal car crash in Upstate New York, which leads him to uncover a bigger, and more unsettling, case behind the accident. In addition to Pullman, Season 3 stars Matt Bomer (White Collar, Magic Mike), Jessica Hecht (Breaking Bad), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage), Chris Messina (Sharp Objects, Birds of Prey), and Eddie Martinez (Narcos: Mexico, Orange Is the New Black).

In a 2020 interview with Collider, Bomer spoke about what drew him to The Sinner, saying "First of all, I was a fan of this show, going into it, so I thought, 'Oh, man, just don’t mess this up.' And it ended up being one of the best creative experiences that I’ve ever had." He also said, "As an actor, you’re always hoping for a deep dive, and you’re always hoping for a job that’s gonna make you stretch in directions that you’ve never had to stretch before."

Season one of The Sinner starred Jessica Biel, who earned a Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film nomination at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Biel also serves as an executive producer of the series. Season Two featured Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Natalie Paul (Power), Hannah Gross (Mindhunter), Elisha Henig (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet), and Tracy Letts (Homeland). Both Seasons 1 and 2 of The Sinner are also streaming on Netflix as well.