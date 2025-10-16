Jensen Ackles Speaks out After His TV Show’s Cancellation

Jensen Ackles is speaking out after his show was canceled.

Last week, Prime Video axed crime drama Countdown after only one season.

The cancellation came as a surprise, as the show cracked Nielsen’s top 10 streaming originals chart and ended on a major cliffhanger. Not long after news broke, Ackles, who played Detective Mark Meachum, took to Instagram to share a video about it, saying, “As some of you may have seen already, Countdown did not get picked up for another season. Amazon’s gonna let it go. And it’s a bummer, because I had such an amazing time making that show. I had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew.”

He went on to praise and thank Haas, Amazon, and former Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders, also noting he’s “thankful for the experience.” Many of Ackles’ friends and fans took to the comments to share their love and support, including his on-screen brother Jared Padalecki from Supernatural, who said, “Their loss brother. You were amazing in it. Which is no surprise to ANYBODY. I’ll still be re-watching. And I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

“When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate,” per Amazon. “But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Elizabeth Morris/Prime

Premiering in June, Countdown is created by showrunner, executive producer, and One Chicago and FBI vet Derek Haas. Alongside Ackles, the series also starred Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu. Whether or not the show will be shopped around is unknown, and it’s also unknown why Amazon decided to cancel the show. But Ackles is definitely not the only one disappointed about the cancellation, and it still hurts.

Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles is remaining busy. On Prime, he’s set to reprise his role as Soldier Boy in the fifth and final season of The Boys as well as its upcoming prequel, Vought Rising. He is also returning as Russell Shaw for multiple episodes of Tracker’s upcoming third season.