Prime Video Releases Trailer for New Series ‘Countdown’

The countdown is on for Prime Video’s new series, Countdown.

The streamer has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama starring Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, and Eric Dane.

Promising explosions, undercover operations, and trying to stop weapons of mass destruction, the trailer gives the audience a first look at the new series, premiering on June 25. In Countdown, “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Countdown comes from One Chicago and FBI executive producer Derek Haas. The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere on June 25, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Along with Ackles, Camacho, and Dane, the series also stars Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight.

It was announced in June 2024 that Ackles would be headlining a new drama at Prime Video from Haas. The series marks his latest project for the streamer, as he’s also set to return to The Boys as Soldier Boy for the fifth and final season, as well as star in the prequel series, Vought Rising. He and wife Danneel Ackles entered a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for their Chaos Machine Productions company in 2023.

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said in a statement via Deadline at the time Prime ordered the show. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

“We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas,” Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders said. “He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

The first three episodes of Countdown premiere on Wednesday, June 25 on Prime Video.