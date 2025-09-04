Jensen Ackles Returns for ‘Tracker’ Season 3 Premiere

Jensen Ackles is officially coming back to Tracker.

After the Countdown star confirmed on Instagram he’d be returning to the CBS drama, the network has revealed that he’ll be showing up in the Season 3 premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “The Process,” airing on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, “As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell (Ackles) joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known.”

Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Ackles made his debut as Colter’s estranged brother in the first season of Tracker. While the two had a strained relationship due to Colter believing Russell had something to do with their dad’s death, it was discovered that someone else was behind it. Now their relationship seems to be doing well, even with all the repairs that have to be done to it. After Colter found out in the Season 2 finale that their mom hired someone to kill their dad, it was only just a matter of time before the Shaw siblings came back together, so it’s no surprise that Ackles’ return to Tracker is so soon.

Meanwhile, it was hard to tell if and when Jensen Ackles would be able to appear on Tracker’s upcoming season, considering his busy schedule. The actor can most recently be seen in Prime Video’s new crime drama Countdown, which just dropped its Season 1 finale. He also reprised his role as Soldier Boy for the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys and will again play Soldier Boy for the new prequel series Vought Rising, which is set to begin filming soon. In June, he expressed interest in coming back to Tracker and revealed that he was in talks to make it happen.

Ackles’ appearance on Tracker comes on the heels of news that series regulars Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have exited the drama. What this means storyline-wise is unknown, as Colter is now down a main hacker and handler. With Season 3 premiering in just over a month, it shouldn’t be long until more information is revealed about replacements or promotions. For now, fans will be able to look forward to the return of Russell Shaw when Tracker Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.