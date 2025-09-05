‘Countdown’: Jessica Camacho Shares Thoughts on Season Finale Cliffhanger

Spoilers ahead for Countdown Season 1 finale (“Your People Are in Danger”).

The Season 1 finale of Prime Video crime drama Countdown has aired, and it ended on quite the cliffhanger.

In the episode’s final minutes, Jessica Camacho’s Amber Oliveras was kidnapped by Grant Harvey’s Todd, a sniper targeting political officials.

At the very end, Todd has her run through a field, aiming his gun at her back as she continues to run for her life. But the screen turns to black before he pulls the trigger and before we find out what happened. As of now, Prime Video has not renewed Countdown for a second season, but there is certainly enough material to warrant more episodes. Camacho told TV Insider what she thinks was going through Oliveras’ mind while running, and it’s all about survival.

“I think at that point it’s about, survive,” she said. “I think it’s gone beyond observations and putting the puzzle pieces together. I think at that point, it’s every cell in her body is screaming, ‘I must survive this. I must survive this. Survive.’ So it’s a very different experience for her. It’s very real. It’s just very real.”

“I think she’s always kind of like, ‘Where do I go? What’s available to me? What resources do I have?’ I think Oliveras is always trying to put a plan together,” Camacho explained in regards to Oliveras’ next move in the field. “I think she’s always noticing how and what and where and what will I do. But I think in that, she’s facing this field wide open. What do you do? You run, you run, you run, you run. And yeah, at that point it’s just, ‘How will I survive this? Help me survive this. I have to survive this.’ That’s it. I don’t know. Beyond that, I don’t know. It’s her. What’s that part of us as human beings? It’s like that survival instinct. It’s just instinct, pure animal instinct at that point.”

Oliveras has already gone through a lot in this first season, but it’s hard to tell what could be next following that cliffhanger. It’s very likely that Todd will pull the trigger, and since he’s trained on her, there’s a good chance that he won’t miss. However, there is a wide open field, and all Oliveras is thinking about is trying to make it to another day.

Whether or not Prime Video will renew Countdown for Season 2 remains to be seen. The series only has a 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but has a 72% audience score, which says something. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens, and hope that if a second season is ordered, that Oliveras survives. The 13-episode first season of Countdown is streaming on Prime Video.