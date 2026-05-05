Kylie Jenner Says Her Met Gala Look ‘Ruined’ Her Eyebrows

Kylie Jenner’s bold 2026 Met Gala look may have cost the star her eyebrows!

The Kardashians star, 28, rocked bleached brows as she attended Monday’s fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, themed “Fashion is Art,” clad in custom Schiaparelli.

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But when it came time to dye her eyebrows dark once again later in the evening, the task proved to be more difficult than expected. Jenner filmed herself cracking up on her Instagram Story Monday night as she accused celebrity hairstylist Iggy Rosales of leaving her with “no hair” in her eyebrows.

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“My brows are ruined. What is this? What the f— is this?” Jenner said through giggles, claiming that she looked “horrible” as she showed the camera her brows, which looked a bit more sparse than usual.

“Trying to dye my brows back,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote over the video, adding a shocked face emoji.

Jenner walked the red carpet on Monday sporting a Schiaparelli gown that featured a nude top and faux nipples in addition to a skirt that was meant to look like a dress that was in the middle of being taken off.

The skirt was embroidered with over 2,000 sating stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls and more than 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales, PEOPLE reports, all of which took roughly 11,000 hours of work to complete.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The dress feels like it’s slipping away,” Rosales told Vogue of the look. “It becomes this living sculpture.” The celebrity hairstylist added, “We even tested no brows just to see how far we could push it,” noting that the hair was meant to convey the same “tension” as the dress.

“For me, it was about tension between something sculpted and something undone,” Rosales says. “I wanted the hair to reflect that.”

Rosales noted that working with Jenner is easy, as he loves the freedom to create more than just a hairstyle with the star. “It’s the freedom to really create something,” he said. “You’re not just doing glam. You’re building a full moment, [and] when everything aligns—the dress, the hair, the makeup—it feels like you’ve created a character, not just a look.”