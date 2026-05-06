‘American Idol’ Fans Are Worried About Randy Jackson After His Guest Appearance Last Night

Randy Jackson’s return to American Idol as a guest mentor to the Season 24 Top 5 during a recent episode was highly anticipated. However, his appearance concerned some viewers and fans.

Before the contestants’ show performances, they got to meet with Jackson. He gave them advice to better their stage show.

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Jackson is noticeably thinner to many, with some taking to social media to discuss their reactions. “Is Randy Jackson ok? Looks and sounds so weak,” one person wrote on X, per TV Insider. Another on X wrote: “Randy Jackson does not look well.”

One user noted, “Randy Jackson can’t even stand up, he’s so frail,” and another chimed in, “I know Randy Jackson had gastric bypass but what is wrong with him to look so ill?” Another commenter wrote, “Randy Jackson looking really ill. It’s great seeing him again, but I am worried.”

Jackson has been open about his health struggles over the years, related to his weight. He was previously diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002. He lost over 100 pounds after having a gastric bypass surgery in 2003, and he also had spinal surgery for a back injury in 2019.

The famed music producer once weighed more than 350 lbs. before he made the decision to undergo surgery and alter his eating habits. He later became a public advocate for healthier living.

“I think if I had not figured it all out, I would’ve gained at least half, if not more, of that weight back,” Jackson told PEOPLE in May 2022. “And I’m proud to know that we did something that helps me, that helps everyone else, and takes the guesswork out of it for everybody,” he added, referring to his supplement brand, Unify Health Labs.

“It’s a great jump starter. You lose a bunch of weight really fast, but maintaining’s another thing because you get there and your mind tells you, ‘Okay, phew. I’m here now. I can start to party and bring out the cheesecakes,’” he said, noting it’s important to understand nutrition in relation to keeping weight off.