Canceled ABC Show’s Star Wants to Return for Revival Season

A former ABC star is pushing to return for their canceled show’s potential revival season.

Pushing Daisies’ Lee Pace wouldn’t mind stepping back into the role of Ned, a.k.a. “The Piemaker.”

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Series creator Bryan Fuller previously revealed that a new season of the fantasy dramedy, which ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2009, was in the works. Pace, who portrayed a pie-maker with the ability to bring dead things back to life with his touch, gave PopCulture’s sister site ComicBook.com an update while talking about the new season of Prime Video’s Invincible.

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“I’ve talked to Bryan about what his story is, and it sounds super fun,” he said. “I loved playing that character. I fell in love with Anna Friel when we got to work together on that show. It was a really important time in my life, very special time. I would love to get back to it. I would love to. It would be such a dream to get back with those actors and, of course, be back on set with my good friend, Bryan Fuller. So I hope he succeeds.”

Also starring Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Field Cate, Ellen Greene, Swoosie Kurtz, and Kristin Chenoweth, Pushing Daisies followed Ned using his abilities to solve murder cases alongside his formerly deceased childhood crush, Chuck (Friel), co-worker Olive Snook (Chenoweth), and private investigator Emerson Cod (McBride). The series was nominated for 17 Primetime Emmy Awards and won seven of them.

(Photo by Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Pace is far from the only one to give his two cents on a potential Pushing Daisies comeback. In 2020, Chenoweth shared a message with fans hoping for a revival, telling PopCulture she loves the show so much and “would love to have a revival in any form, whether it be film, television.” She continued, “I’ve even said to [creator] Bryan Fuller, ‘How about a Broadway show?’”

As of now, there haven’t been too many updates on a potential revival. Fuller previously revealed that the entire cast is willing and ready to come back, but he still needs to lock down a studio. Then there’s also the cost. At the very least, the interest is definitely there, among the fans and the cast, so it’s quite possible that something could be happening later down the line. It’s been almost 17 years since Pushing Daisies ended prematurely. Waiting a little bit longer shouldn’t be too bad.