Oscars 2022: Did Jason Momoa Burp During Academy Awards Presentation?

Jason Momoa may have had an embarrassing moment during the 2022 Oscars. In the early stages of the show, Momoa was presenting an award with Josh Brolin, and it appeared he burped into a live microphone. It didn’t take long for social media to call out the 42-year old actor.

“So they took sound out of the live show to deploy a slightly truncated clip from an hour before and then use the rest of the time for Jason Momoa to burp?” one fan wrote. There were other people on social media asking if Moma burped because they almost couldn’t believe it. One person ever called Momoa a “hero”, while another fan said he is his “soul sister.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/totalfilm/status/1508241008617734147?s=20&t=luaeCSVQpA3I_cSj4NlLOg

Momoa attended the Academy Awards as he is a cast member of Dune which earned 10 nominations. Back in January, it was revealed that Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet were set to divorce after 16 years of marriage. However, it was reported in February that the couple is mending their relationship and living together again.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the couple said in a statement in January. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Momoa has been keeping himself busy recently. Along with Dune, the Hawaii native will appear in the film Slumberland which is set to be released later this year. In 2023, Momoa will appear in two films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fast & Furious 10. Momoa also stars in the Apple TV+ series See. Previously, Momoa has appeared in films such as Aquaman, Justice League and Bullet to the Head. In 2011, Momoa appeared in the hit TV series Game of Thrones and played the role of Khal Drago.