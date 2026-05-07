Netflix Renews Popular Dating Show for Another Season

Get ready for more temptation in paradise!

Netflix has officially renewed Temptation Island for a third season, less than a month after Season 2 dropped on the streamer, ranking in Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (English) upon its debut with more than 21 million viewing hours recorded.

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Casting has begun for Season 3 of the dating experiment show, which will once again be hosted by Mark L. Walberg.

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On Temptation Island, real couples test their loyalty and love for one another by living among singles on separate sides of an island. As these couples, all of whom are at a crossroads in their relationship, attempt to discover if their love can conquer all, they’ll face temptation at every turn. At the end of the experiment, each couple has to decide if they’ll be leaving the island together, with a new relationship, or as singles.

Season 2 followed four couples — Kaylee and Summit, Sydney and Mikey, Scarlett and Cole, and Shyanne and Jack — as they attempted to work through their issues, with only one couple making it back home with their relationship intact.

Temptation Island originally premiered on Fox in 2001, and has gone on to air 10 seasons in total over three networks.

Since Netflix acquired the show in 2025, Temptation Island has been a major hit in the streamer’s dating genre, joining Love Is Blind and Age of Attraction, which was recently renewed for its second season.

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Temptation Island is produced by Banijay Studios North America with David Goldberg and David Friedman serving as executive producers.

Walberg told IndieWire in an interview published Wednesday that while Temptation Island brings the “drama” and “guilty pleasure” of a typical dating show, there’s more to it than that on an emotional level.

“What I like is, as a viewer, it gives you all the mess, all the guilty pleasure, all the drama, all the tea, all that stuff,” he said. “But I think it taps into something else that’s also enjoyable for us. If it were just a sport where we watch them just Hunger Games themselves, I couldn’t sleep. I feel very honored that they let me in, and really impressed and have respect for them allowing themselves to go there. And when they have a breakthrough and they start on a journey of self-discovery, I’m glad that we get to have these conversations.”