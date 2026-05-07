FX Confirms Final Season of ‘The Bear,’ Sets Premiere Date

The Bear is officially closing its doors.

According to TVLine, FX has confirmed that the Emmy-winning dramedy will end with the upcoming fifth season.

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Consisting of eight episodes, the final season will premiere on Thursday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu. News of the series ending comes after various reports that Season 5 was going to be the last season. In February, Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Donna Berzatto, celebrated the wrap of Season 5 on Instagram, with her post alluding to the series coming to an end. The following month, sources told Deadline that The Bear was ending.

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), shown. (Photo: Courtesy of FX)

Nothing was ever confirmed by FX until now, so fans will be able to properly prepare themselves for the beginning of the end before June 25. Per the official logline, Season 5 “picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

On top of news of the final season premiering in June, FX also recently surprise-dropped a new episode on Tuesday. The episode, titled “Gary,” is set as a flashback following Richie and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) on a work trip to Gary, Indiana. Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal co-wrote the episode, which examines “the two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in Season 1 — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning,” per the official episode logline.

There will be a lot to look forward to with this final season of The Bear, especially now that it’s been confirmed that Season 5 will be the final season. So fans won’t want to miss what happens. The first four seasons are streaming now on Hulu, with the fifth and final season premiering on Thursday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET on FX on Hulu.