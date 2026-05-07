Paramount+ Releases Trailer for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 19

It’s almost time to head back to Quantico.

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming 19th season of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering on Thursday, May 28, with two episodes, Season 19 pushes “our elite profilers to their limits,” per the official logline. “As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol?”

Play video

The trailer gives a look at what will be in store for the BAU in this new season, including terrifying new cases, Voit doing a podcast and helping the team, and even Heated Rivalry favorite Connor Storrie, one of the few new guest stars for Season 19. Additional guest stars include Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jeri Ryan, Clark Gregg, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Dash Mihok, and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing. The series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios.

Key Art for Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 19, streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+

Along with the trailer, Paramount+ has also shared the official key art for Season 19. With the tagline, “Every killer leaves a pattern,” somebody is standing in a tunnel made up of silhouettes of a head. Criminal Minds is known for being unpredictable, and it seems like this season will continue that trend, or in this case, pattern. What exactly will be in store for the BAU is still unclear, even with the information and trailer that we have, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, and these upcoming episodes will be some that fans won’t want to miss. Stream the first 18 seasons of Criminal Minds now before the first two episodes of Season 19 premiere on Thursday, May 28. New episodes of the 10-episode season will then drop weekly on Thursdays through the season finale on July 23.