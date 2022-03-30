‘Fast and Furious 10’ Adds ‘The Suicide Squad’ Favorite

The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior has booked another significant role. She will star in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious movie. Melchior starred in several Portuguese films and television shows before James Gunn cast her as Ratchatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad. The comic book movie was her first English-language film.

Plot details for Fast and Furious 10 are still under wrap, so it is not clear what part Melchior will play. TheWrap first reported her casting. She joins Jason Momoa, who is reportedly set to play a new villain in the movie.

Fast and Furious 10 is still untitled. The cast will include many familiar faces in the franchise joining Vin Diesel. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Susan King will be back. Justin Lin is set to direct and produce. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Although this is possibly the “last” Fast movie, Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021 that it might take two movies to tell the whole story. “Just wait for 10,” he said. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.” Diesel expected production to start in January 2022.

Melchior, 25, rose to fame in Portugal on television before she starred in the movies The Black Box and Parque Mayer in 2018. She also voiced Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in the Portuguese dub for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In 2021, she won critical acclaim for playing Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad.

Melchior was cast in Assassin Club in September, alongside Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, and Sam Neill, Deadline reports. Camille Delmarre directed the movie, which was filmed in Italy. Golding stars as Morgan Gaines, a contract killer hired to kill six people worldwide, but his targets are also skilled killers. Melchior plays his girlfriend, Sophie.

Melchior also has a part in Neil Jordan’s Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson as Detective Philip Marlowe. It is based on John Banville’s novel The Black-Eyed Blonde. Diane Kruger, Jessica Kange, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Oscar-winner William Monahan (The Departed) wrote the script.