Major Disney+ Show’s Creator Speaks out on Show’s Big Hiatus

The creator of a major Disney+ show is speaking out about the big hiatus.

Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater revealed just what is going on with Oscar Isaac’s titular character.

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The Marvel Disney+ show premiered in 2022, airing six episodes between March and May. Based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name, the series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows Marc Spector and Steven Grant, two alters of a man with dissociative identity disorder, as they are drawn into a mystery involving Egyptian gods.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in Marvel Studios’ MOON KNIGHT. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Since the show is set in the MCU, one would think that Moon Knight or his alter egos would appear in another Marvel project, but in the four years since the show released, that has not happened. Slater, who also served as the show’s head writer, told PopCulture’s sister site ComicBook.com why that is.

“The contract Oscar Isaac signed was very much like, we will do more stories when we find stories that he is creatively excited to tell,” Slater explained. “They can’t just sort of snap their fingers and summon him back for another adventure. He’s really creatively involved in the future of that character. So I would imagine part of the challenge, and part of the joy over there, is finding: what stories does Oscar want to explore, and how does he want that character to be used? What’s something that would entice him to get back and play in that sandbox one more time?”

While Moon Knight is labeled as a miniseries, it is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been expecting the character to appear in some other way, shape, or form. As of now, Isaac has not made an appearance in the MCU other than Moon Knight, nor have any versions of the Moon Knight character, who also goes by the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector, British gift shop employee Steve Grant, and the ominous Jake Lockley.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Marvel Studios’ MOON KNIGHT. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

The great thing about the Marvel Disney+ shows is that these shows are canonically connected to the MCU, meaning that those characters can show up at any time. It’s understandable why Moon Knight or other characters from the show have popped up in four years, but it sounds like Isaac is still very much attached to it. It’s just another step in the creative process that could take even longer to lock down. As for a potential second season? Slater had some thoughts on Moon Knight’s future.

“You know, if they did a second season, I doubt I would be creatively involved,” Slater shared. “I don’t have any inside information in terms of where the character is. I haven’t talked to Marvel in three years at this point. I don’t know. Is there gonna be a Moon Knight movie? Is there gonna be a Midnight Sons movie? Is there gonna be a Season 2? I’m as much in the dark as everyone else.”

Regardless, Slater is “very hopeful and optimistic that we will see him again at some point, because I think he [Isaac] had fun, you know. He was proud of it and was happy that a lot of fans responded positively. So, I would be surprised if we didn’t see him again, but that’s just me speculating as a fan.”