Jack Black Reprising One of His Famous Roles for New Netflix Series

Jack Black is reprising one of his most famous roles for a new Netflix series, and fans are going to be excited about it. TV Line reports that Black is returning to voice Po, his character from Kung Fu Panda, in the new animated series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. To date, Black has voiced Po in Kung Fu Panda (2008), Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), and Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), as well as a few short films. The franchise had a previous TV spinoff at Nickelodeon, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, but Black did not provide the voice of Po in that series.

According to TV Line, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is centered on “a mysterious pair of weasels” who are in pursuit of “four powerful weapons.” This leads to Po having “to leave his home and head out on a quest for redemption and justice.” Along the way, “Po finds himself partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade.” The pair of unassuming heroes “embark on an epic adventure to save the world – and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”

In other Jack Black news, the actor was recently rumored to be possibly returning for a sequel to his 2003, School of Rock. According to We Got This Covered, there’s buzz that Paramount is interested in another outing for Black’s riff-tastic substitute teacher Dewey Finn, and the A-list star is said to be in talks for the project. Notably, there is no official confirmation at this point, but there are no doubt fans would love to see Black educating a new generation of music students on classic jams from ACDC, Led Zeppelin, and Van Halen.

School of Rock marked Black’s second major leading film role, after the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal. The film co-starred Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman, and Mike White, who also wrote the script. School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who is well-known for writing and directing Dazed and Confused, as well as the Before trilogy, a series of romantic films starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. School of Rock was a fairly successful film, earning more than $130 million on budget of $35 million. It would go on to spark a stage musical adaptation, that debuted on Broadway in 2015 and is still touring the world. The film also inspired a Nickelodeon TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for three seasons.