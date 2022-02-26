3 Jack Black Comedies Are Leaving Netflix in March

Jack Black fans might want to rearrange their watch lists. Netflix is removing three of the actor’s comedies at the end of March, meaning his fans need to reprioritize revisiting a few throwbacks. With the full list of Netflix content releases/removals for March, the company revealed that Nacho Libre, The Holiday and Kung Fu Panda are exiting on March 31. All three movies will be available through that date, but, come April 1, they will not be accessible to Netflix customers.

Of the three, Kung Fu Panda is likely the biggest loss for Netflix. The Dreamworks animated film — which only recently returned to the platform — is a family staple many kids watch on loop. For those unfamiliar with the delightful movie, its official synopsis reads: “Jack Black is the voice of Po, a noodle-slurping dreamer who must embrace his true self-fuzzy flaws and all-in order to become the real Dragon Warrior. Filled with high-kicking humor, groundbreaking animation, and an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan and Dustin Hoffman.” It should be noted that two more Kung Fu Panda projects starring Black — Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll and Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets Collection — will remain on the service for now.

While Kung Fu Panda is the biggest of the three exits, 2006’s Nacho Libre, in which Black plays an aspiring luchador, is another beloved comedy. While it’s an odd flick on the surface, it’s grown a cult following over the years. The family movie’s official synopsis reads: “Jack Black is at his comic best as Ignacio, a disrespected cook at a Mexican monastery that can barely afford to feed the orphans who live there. Inspired by a local wrestling hero, he decides to moonlight as the not-so-famous Luchador ‘Nacho Libre’ to earn money for the monastery not to mention the admiration of beautiful nun Sister Encarnacion.”

As for The Holiday, that absence likely won’t be noticed by most viewers until November or so. The Nancy Meyers movie has become a Christmas-time staple since its release in 2006. Black plays a supporting role in the rom-com as one of the leads’ love interests. The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Two women trade homes only to find that a change of address can change their lives. Iris (Kate Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the globe, Amanda (Cameron Diaz), realizes the man she lives with has been unfaithful. Two women who have never met and live 6000 miles apart, find themselves in the exact same place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects: a new romance. Amanda is charmed by Iris’ handsome brother Graham (Jude Law) and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Black).”

After these exits, there will still be a few of Black’s projects still on Netflix. In addition to the Kung Fu Panda specials, Netflix will still hold streaming rights to the 2009 comedy Year One, the 1998 horror sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and the Netflix Original true-crime comedy The Polka King. He also appears in one episode of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.