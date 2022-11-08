'Indiana Jones' Disney+ Show in the Works

Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly considering an Indiana Jones television series for Disney+. The project is in the very early stages of development and no writers are attached. At this stage, there have only been "general meetings" with writers, sources told Variety Tuesday.

Since no names are attached, it's unclear what Disney and Lucasfilm are aiming at with the series. It could be tied to the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie or it could be a prequel to the film series. If the series features Indiana Jones, the role would have to be recast since Harrison Ford, 80, has said he no longer wants to play the famous fedora-wearing archaeologist after Indy 5. Lucasfilm representatives have not commented.

George Lucas previously took Indiana Jones to television during the 1990s. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired for two seasons on ABC from 1992 to 1993. There were also four made-for-TV specials that aired on The Family Channel (known as Freeform today) between1994 and 1996. Ford only appeared in one episode, as the show focused on Henry Jones Jr.'s younger years. Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier played Indy at different stages of his life. George Hall appeared as an older Indy narrating the series, although Lucas later dropped Hall's segments when he re-edited the episodes into longer movies.

Indiana Jones was created by Lucas and Philip Kaufman, with Steven Spielberg as the director for the first four films. The upcoming Indiana Jones 5 is directed by James Mangold and is the first non-Star Wars live-action movie from Lucasfilm since Disney bought the company in 2012. It will finally be released on June 30, 2023, and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Lucasfilm had a busy Tuesday. In addition to the Indiana Jones news, sources told Deadline that Shawn Levy is in talks with the studio to direct a Star Wars movie. Levy would make the film after finishing Deadpool 3. The Night at the Museum filmmaker is also busy finishing the four-episode Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See and is planning to direct at least two episodes of Stranger Things 5.

The studio has struggled to get another Star Wars movie off the ground since Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in late 2019. Taikia Waititi is developing a movie, while Damon Lindelof and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are on another movie. Petty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron is in limbo after being taken off the release schedule. J.D. Dillard, director of the new war movie Devotion, also told The Wrap this week that his Star Wars project is dead. On the television side, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte are set for Disney+ next year. The Willow series will also debut on Disney+ on Nov. 30.