Harrison Ford to Return for Final 'Indiana Jones' Movie in 2022

Harrison Ford will crack a whip and don a fedora one last time in a fifth Indiana Jones movie. During Disney's Investor Day event Thursday, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the studio is still working on another movie about the adventures of Henry Jones Jr. It will be directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Ford v. Ferrari, Logan and Walk the Line.

Lucasfilm is in the pre-production stage for Indiana Jones 5 and did not announce a full title. The film will hit theaters on July 29, 2022, as previously reported in April. It will be the first film in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, who created the character with George Lucas. The last time Indiana Jones was in theaters was back in 2008 when the poorly-received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened.

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The fifth Indiana Jones movie was announced back in 2016, with Ford set to return to the project. It was then delayed until 2021, which inspired some speculation that the role would be recast. Chris Pratt, who worked for Disney on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was even rumored to be involved at one point. However, Lucasfilm denied the recasting rumor. Ford will be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters, but the 78-year-old clearly has no problem taking on physically taxing roles. He most recently appeared in Disney and 20th Century Studio's The Call of the Wild, which hit theaters in February.

Ford often said he would be prepared to jump back into the Indiana Jones role if Spielberg asked. "I'll be ready," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2016, notes Entertainment Tonight. "The opportunity to work with [producer] Steven [Spielberg] again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me... It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."

The new Indy movie was one of a dizzying number of new projects Lucasfilm announced on Thursday. Most of the projects were Star Wars related. The new Star Wars shows Rangers of the New Republic, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, and A Droid Story were all announced for the first time. There will be a series based on Willow for Disney+ as well. Lucasfilm will also work with 20th Century Studios to produce a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's book Children of Blood & Bone. Star Wars movies directed by Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins are also in development.