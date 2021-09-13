Harrison Ford’s Rumored Indiana Jones Successor Revealed

As Harrison Ford prepares to step into the role of the legendary archeologist Indiana Jones for the fifth and final time, eyes are shifting to his possible replacement. With Indiana Jones 5 currently in production, the future of the franchise may rest on the shoulders of one of the film’s stars, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly being eyed as Ford’s replacement.

Although no official word has yet been handed down about the future of the franchise and the Indiana Jones role, the Daily Mail reports that rumors are beginning to run rampant that Waller-Bridge is poised to take on the lead role in the franchise following Ford’s departure. In fact, one source claimed that Kathleen Kennedy, the Hollywood producer behind the franchise, is wanting to make “big, bold” changes as the franchise moves forward, and “it would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” as her casting as the lead would switch the main character to a woman. It is unclear how exactly Waller-Bridge would take on the important role, though it is possible her appearance in the upcoming film could prep the transition. Another source claimed, “the gossip on the set is that this character will slot into the leading role.”

Waller-Bridge is best known as the creator and star of Fleabag, which aired on the BBC in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. She also served as showrunner for the first season of Killing Eve, and contributed to the screenplay for the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die. She also voiced the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Her other film credits include Albert Nobbs, The Iron Lady, and Goodbye Christopher Robin. She was confirmed in April of this year to be among the cast of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, though details about her role have been kept under wraps.

The film, to be released in 2022, will be the first film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg, as Logan filmmaker James Mangold took the helm. Production began at Pinewood Studios near London in June. Most notably, the movie will mark Ford’s last in the leading role, Disney announced in a virtual presentation to investors back in December. Ford has portrayed the beloved fedora-wearing and crack-whipping archeologist for decades, first appearing as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. He went on to reprise the role in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, then Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and again in the fourth installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in 2008.

Speaking about his eventual departure from the role during a May 2019 appearance on the Today show, Ford seemed to favor the idea of letting Indiana Jones go with him. Asked who he would choose as his replacement, Ford said, “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

At this time, Waller-Bridge’s casting as Ford’s replacement has not been confirmed. Representatives for the actress-writer as well as Disney did not respond to requests for comment. The fifth Indiana Jones movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 29, 2022.