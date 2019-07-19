'Indiana Jones 5' Casts 'Fleabag' Star Opposite Harrison Ford

✖

After providing the Millennium Falcon with a personality, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has nabbed another role in the Lucasfilm family. The Fleabag creator will star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones movie, Lucasfilm announced Friday. The Disney-owned studio also confirmed John Williams will score the new movie, the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.

The role Waller-Bridge will play is unknown. The 35-year-old actress is best known as the creator and star of Fleabag, which aired on the BBC in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. Fleabag earned Waller-Bridge Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2019. She also served as the showrunner for the first season of Killing Eve. Aside from Fleabag and Killing Eve, Waller-Bridge contributed to the screenplay for the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die. She also voiced the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Her other film credits include Albert Nobbs, The Iron Lady, and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As for Williams, he scored the first four Indiana Jones films, composing the iconic "Raiders March" introduced in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Williams, 89, earned Oscar nominations for his scores for the first three Indiana Jones movies. He has five Oscars, with his most recent win coming for Schindler's List in 1994.

The new movie will be directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Walk the Line, Logan, The Wolverine, and Ford v Ferrari. Although Spielberg is not involved as director, he will be producing with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emmanuel. The movie hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The Indiana Jones franchise started in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark and spawned three sequels, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Co-creator George Lucas also oversaw the prequel TV series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which aired between 1992 and 1993. Ford, 78, has played Indy in every movie and will do so again in the fifth. Just don't call him Henry.